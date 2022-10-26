T20 World Cup 2022: "Would like to see Deepak Hooda in the team" - Sunil Gavaskar names potential replacement for Hardik Pandya against the Netherlands

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that Deepak Hooda should be added to India's playing XI for their upcoming match against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, on October 27. Gavaskar wants Hooda to play in place of senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign on a high note with a sensational win against arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG. Hardik played second fiddle to Virat Kohli (82*) in their 113-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Hardik scored 40 off 37 balls, including two sixes and a boundary. He also picked up three wickets in the middle overs of Pakistan's innings just when they started to gain some momentum in their innings.

Hardik struggled a bit while running between the wickets towards the end of the chase and also skipped India's training session on Tuesday in Sydney.

While speaking to Sports Today on resting the Indian all-rounder for the Netherlands' game, former India captain Gavaskar said:

"Well if he has a bit of a niggle, it makes sense to rest him because the game on Sunday against South Africa is going to be a big game too. So I think anybody who's got a bit of a niggle, you want to keep them a little fresh for Sunday's game. But again, it's a T20 format and you don't want to take a team lightly."

If India take the call to rest Hardik, they have two alternatives for him in the team. Deepak Hooda and Harshal Patel are the contenders likely to step up in the game against the Dutchmen.

Hooda, who has scored 293 T20I runs at a strike rate of 155.85 in 2022, can bat in the top six and also offers off-spin bowling ability. The inclusion of Harshal would indicate India wants to stick to their four-pronged pace attack in the tournament.

Picking his choice of Hardik's potential replacement between Deepak Hooda and Harshal Patel, Gavaskar went for the former.

"I think I would like to see Deepak Hooda in the team simply because if Hardik Pandya is not there then you have Dinesh Karthik coming in at No. 5. And that might be just a little bit of a concern because if early wickets fall down then you might be just short of batting."

The former India player further added that Hooda, unlike Hardik, won't be required to bowl his full quota of overs as left-arm spinner Axar Patel is capable of sharing the responsibility.

"So I do believe you should bring Deepak Hooda and let him bat at No. 5 and that will take care of Hardik Pandya's overs. Deepak Hooda doesn't have to bowl his full quota of overs and Axar Patel can bowl the remaining overs and we will still get 20 overs done."

Apart from Hardik Pandya, the other three Indian pacers - Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar - also missed the training session on Tuesday, as reported by Sports Today.

