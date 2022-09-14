T20 World Cup 2022: "Yaar pehle match toh hone do?" - Sunil Gavaskar fumes at an Indian fan's prediction on Harshal Patel

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wasn't pleased with the way a certain fan questioned the selection of Harshal Patel in India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

The pacer was ruled out of the Asia Cup as he was recovering from a side strain and hasn't yet played a T20I in Australian conditions.

During a live Q&A session with Sunil Gavaskar on Sports Tak, the fan asked the legendary batter whether Patel's selection was justified and said:

"Harshal can get smashed for runs in Australia. He doesn't have much pace and given the kind of pitches that there are Down Under, batters can attack him."

However, Gavaskar wasn't amused as he slammed the fan for making a premature prediction without really seeing what the pacer is capable of. He said:

"Aagey jaa kar dekhenge na unki pitai kaise ho sakti hai. Aap ne pehle se hi tay kar diya, pitai hogi kyuki wo slow bowling karte hain. Yaar pehle match toh hone do? Uske baad aap bol sakte hain 'Aisa ho gaya, waisa ho gaya' (We will see that once the tournament starts. How can you already decide that he will go for runs? You came to a conclusion because he bowls slow. At least let the match happen first. Then sure, you can say 'This happened, that happened')."

Shami has 18 wkts in 17 T20Is. ER is 9.6

Shami is a powerplay bowler who exploits seam movement.

Harshal is a post powerplay bowler who deceives batters due to his variations.

Over the course of his brief international career, Patel has played 17 T20Is. The right-armer has picked up 23 wickets in those games with best bowling figures of 4/25 and an average of 20.95.

India can even play with four pacers if conditions are suitable: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels Team India have a potent pace trio in Harshal Patel, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 World Cup Down Under. He even believes that the Men in Blue could be tempted to play Bhuvneshwar Kumar and drop a spinner in case the conditions favor the quicks.

On this, he opined:

"India can even go in with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (as the fourth pacer). But it will depend on what the conditions are and who the opposition is. If there is grass, then include three pacers and one spinner. If it is overcast or dew, you can pick one more seamer."

He added:

"It's good that there is are so many options in this well-rounded squad."

The upcoming T20I series against Australia will provide a good indication of what might be India's preferred XI at the T20 World Cup next month.

