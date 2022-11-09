Create

T20 World Cup 2022: "You cannot keep a good man down for long" - Pakistani fans hail Babar Azam for his match-winning knock in semi-final clash against New Zealand

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Nov 09, 2022 05:18 PM IST
Babar Azam received praise from all quarters for his knock against New Zealand. (Pics: Getty/Twitter)
Pakistan captain Babar Azam found form when it mattered the most, slamming an impressive half-century against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 9.

With his 53-run knock from 42 balls, the right-handed batter propelled the Men in Green into pole position in the knockout fixture.

The 28-year-old was under the scanner for his underwhelming outings with the bat in the competition. However, he roared back to form against the Kiwis while chasing a tricky total of 152 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

A number of fans took to social media, lauding the Pakistani skipper for his inspired efforts in the all-important encounter. Here are some of the reactions:

A captain’s knock by Babar when it mattered most. Missed the pure joy of watching him connect. #PakvNZ
Babar is back baby..!!! #NZvPAK #ICCT20WorldCup2022
Form is temporary , class is permanent !!! Well done @babarazam258
King Is Back 👑❤️ @babarazam258 https://t.co/gXQNnvgLvF
Just @babarazam258 things 😂#PakvsNz #BabarAzam𓃵 #T20Iworldcup2022 https://t.co/eS9ZoQ1lug
Form is temporary, CLASS is PERMANENT~ KING BABAR#PakvsNz #BabarAzam𓃵
#PakvsNzHaters gonna hate..Babar was great#BabarAzam𓃵
The batting form of Babar is no longer the elephant in the room for Pakistan.#T20WorldCup #NZvPAK #PAKvNZ
Babar to haters#PakvsNz https://t.co/WxJjfn3oyK
Now those people who were syaing babar azam is not T20 player will come up with a tweet, " Form is Temporary Class is permanent"#PakvsNz #BabarAzam
Babar aa gaya!! 🇵🇰#BabarAzam𓃵 #PakvsNz #T20Iworldcup2022 https://t.co/3Lc13A1TkX
53 off 42 balls for Babar Azam, you cannot keep a good man down for long 💚 #T20WorldCup
"Babar should play one downBabar play selfish inningsBabar should resign from captaincyBabar is under pressure due to captaincyBabar should take rest from cricketBabar! This time shall too pass!"Seriously these opinions turned out to be the funniest jokes of T20 WorldCup😅
WELL PLAYED BABAR!!!EXCELLENT COMEBACK & WHAT A WELL PLAYED INNINGS TODAY. <3
Casuals filling Babar apology forms i never doubted my king in the first place

Notably, Babar got a big reprieve with wicketkeeper Devon Conway putting down a tough chance on his very first delivery. The dropped catch proved costly for Kane Williamson and Co., as the Pakistani openers stitched together a stunning 105-run partnership.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan make it to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 with their brilliant 7-wicket win over New Zealand

The New Zealand side won the toss and elected to bat first in the vital tie. The Pakistani bowlers didn't allow their opponents to score runs freely, bowling tidy spells to restrict them to 152/4 in 20 overs.

Daryl Mitchell was the top performer with the bat for the Kiwis, remaining unbeaten at 53. Skipper Kane Williamson also chipped in with 46 runs for his side. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi bagged two wickets while conceding just 24 runs from his full quota of four overs.

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showcased stellar composure during their run chase, becoming the first pair to have three hundred-run partnerships in the history of the competition. Rizwan was the top scorer for his side, mustering 57 runs in 43 balls.

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets 🙌#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup https://t.co/jCqgMu6CCV

Babar Azam and Co. completed a famous seven-wicket win over New Zealand to advance to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The winner of the second semi-final between England and India will battle it out against Pakistan in the summit clash.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
