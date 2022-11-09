T20 World Cup 2022: "You cannot keep a good man down for long" - Pakistani fans hail Babar Azam for his match-winning knock in semi-final clash against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam found form when it mattered the most, slamming an impressive half-century against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 9.
With his 53-run knock from 42 balls, the right-handed batter propelled the Men in Green into pole position in the knockout fixture.
The 28-year-old was under the scanner for his underwhelming outings with the bat in the competition. However, he roared back to form against the Kiwis while chasing a tricky total of 152 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
A number of fans took to social media, lauding the Pakistani skipper for his inspired efforts in the all-important encounter. Here are some of the reactions:
Notably, Babar got a big reprieve with wicketkeeper Devon Conway putting down a tough chance on his very first delivery. The dropped catch proved costly for Kane Williamson and Co., as the Pakistani openers stitched together a stunning 105-run partnership.
Babar Azam-led Pakistan make it to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 with their brilliant 7-wicket win over New Zealand
The New Zealand side won the toss and elected to bat first in the vital tie. The Pakistani bowlers didn't allow their opponents to score runs freely, bowling tidy spells to restrict them to 152/4 in 20 overs.
Daryl Mitchell was the top performer with the bat for the Kiwis, remaining unbeaten at 53. Skipper Kane Williamson also chipped in with 46 runs for his side. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi bagged two wickets while conceding just 24 runs from his full quota of four overs.
Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showcased stellar composure during their run chase, becoming the first pair to have three hundred-run partnerships in the history of the competition. Rizwan was the top scorer for his side, mustering 57 runs in 43 balls.
Babar Azam and Co. completed a famous seven-wicket win over New Zealand to advance to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The winner of the second semi-final between England and India will battle it out against Pakistan in the summit clash.
Check here to find PAK vs NZ Semi Final Live Score for T20 World Cup. Follow us for the Live Scores.
Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England?
Dinesh Karthik
Rishabh Pant
6745 votes