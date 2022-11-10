T20 World Cup 2022: "You must film yourself singing 'Jos Buttler’s Barmy army'" - Michael Vaughan trolls Wasim Jaffer following India's 10-wicket loss to England in semi-finals

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a dig at Wasim Jaffer following the Jos Buttler-led side's emphatic 10-wicket win over India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan ridiculed the Men in Blue's performance against England, sarcastically calling the one-sided affair a "close game". The cricketer-turned-commentator even asked Jaffer to post a video of him singing Buttler's Barmy army song.

Vaughan wrote:

"So @WasimJaffer14.. Your forfeit .. You must film yourself singing ‘Jos Buttler’s Barmy army’ and post on here please .. Unlucky .. it was a close game."

Notably, both Vaughan and Jaffer have often entertained fans with their social media banter. Many look forward to their back-and-forth on Twitter whenever India and England battle it out on the cricket field.

Vaughan had the last laugh this time around thanks to England's dominant showing against the Rohit Sharma-led side in the crucial knockout fixture of the showpiece event.

"Heartbreak for India but must congratulate England" - Wasim Jaffer on the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022

Wasim Jaffer congratulated the England team for advancing to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 by beating India comprehensively in the semi-finals at the Adelaide Oval.

The 44-year-old pointed out how the side stepped up in the high-pressure game to trump India. Jaffer wrote on Twitter:

"Heartbreak for India but must congratulate @englandcricket for a clinical show on the big day and also on making the finals. Well played #T20WorldCup."

India managed to post a total of 168 after being asked to bat first on the surface. Senior batters Hardik Pandya (63) and Virat Kohli (50) slammed impressive half-centuries, helping the side reach a competitive score.

However, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales outclassed India with their batting exploits. The two dynamic batters started off their run-chase on a flying note. Rohit Sharma and Co. failed to recover from the early blitz, losing the crucial T20 World Cup tie in embarrassing fashion.

