T20 World Cup 2024 tickets, including India vs Ireland, to be sold from March 19

The highly-anticipated India’s opening game at the 2024 T20 World Cup will be played against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5. Tickets for the same will go on sale at the tickets.t20worldcup.com from March 19. Additional public tickets for 51 off 55 matches will also be released on Tuesday.

In a release, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that the tickets for 13 more games in the United States of America and the West Indies will be released next week. The tickets for the T20 tournament already started on February 1. The tickets for 37 games are already on sale.

The price starts at $6 in the Caribbean and USD 35 in the USA.

The ICC said:

“Tickets have been in high demand for the event more than 3 million ticket applications were received during the ballot.”

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be one of the biggest events, comprising 20 teams and 55 matches across nine venues.

The USA is hosting the event for the first time, with 16 games across three venues – New York, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill.

On the other hand, West Indies is hosting the event for the second time after 2010. The venues are Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua and Barbuda), Kensington Oval (Barbados), Guyana National Stadium (Guyana), Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (Saint Lucia), Arnos Vale (Saint Vincent and The Grenadines) and Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Trinidad and Tobago).

Venues with 2024 T20 World Cup matches that will have new tickets released that are currently unavailable include;

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago: Semi-Final 1 (26 Jun)

Semi-Final 1 (26 Jun) Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill: Pakistan v Ireland (16 Jun)

Pakistan v Ireland (16 Jun) Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas: Netherlands v Nepal (4 Jun), United States v Pakistan (6 June), Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (7 Jun)

Netherlands v Nepal (4 Jun), United States v Pakistan (6 June), Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (7 Jun) Guyana National Stadium, Guyana: Semi-Final 2 (27 Jun)

Semi-Final 2 (27 Jun) Kensington Oval, Barbados: C1 v A1 – Super Eight (20 Jun), A2 v C2 – Super Eight (21 Jun), A2 v B1 – Super Eight (23 Jun)

C1 v A1 – Super Eight (20 Jun), A2 v C2 – Super Eight (21 Jun), A2 v B1 – Super Eight (23 Jun) Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York: India v Ireland (5 Jun), United States v India (12 Jun)

India v Ireland (5 Jun), United States v India (12 Jun) Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda: A2 v D1 – Super Eight (19 Jun), A1 v D2 – Super Eight (22 Jun)

Meanwhile, tickets for four T20 World Cup games – USA vs Canada (June 1), India vs Pakistan (June 9), India vs Canada (June 15), and the Final in Barbados (June 29) will remain unavailable.

India’s schedule at the 2024 T20 World Cup

﻿June 5: vs Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 9: vs Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 12: vs USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 15: vs Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida at 8 pm IST