T20 World Cup: Most runs and most wickets standings after South Africa vs West Indies and Pakistan vs New Zealand (updated)

Two brilliant mid-scoring games saw South Africa crush West Indies by eight wickets and Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday.

In the first match, Evin Lewis was the top scorer for West Indies as he collected more than one-third of his team's runs with his 35-ball 56. The opening batter took his total tally in the tournament to 62 runs, becoming the best-ranked (24) West Indian in the runscoring charts.

South Africa chased down 144 runs at a canter. Rassie van der Dussen played the anchor role with serenity, scoring 43. Aiden Markram, batting at no.4, acted the aggressor, recording the fastest half-century in the tournament - off just 25 balls - and ending with a score of 51.

Like Lewis, Markam is now the top-ranked South African in the batting charts, with his 91 runs placing him in the 13th spot. Van der Dussen took 38th rank followed by opener Reeza Hendricks - who scored 39 today - in the 42nd row.

New Zealand, meanwhile, were restricted to a sub-par score of 134-8 in the second match of the day in Sharjah. None of the Kiwi batters even crossed the 30-run and thus didn't make it to the top-50 in the runscoring chart of the T20 World Cup.

On the flip side, the brilliant Mohammad Rizwan once again top-scored for Pakistan with his 33 and surged past a dozen players to land in fifth spot. He's now the only batter in the top-10 who has played just two games.

Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim and the Netherlands' Max O'Dowd remain at the top of the batting charts in the T20 World Cup.

In the bowling department, South Africa's Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius and Keshav Maharaj all took their total tally in the T20 World Cup to three wickets and are now placed 27th, 28th and 29th in the wicket-takers' chart.

West Indies' young spinner Akeal Hossein didn't pick up any wickets and slipped just behind the Proteas trio in the 30th rank.

The Pakistani bowlers were once again spot on with their plans against the Kiwis. Haris Rauf was excellent with his variations at the death and picked up four wickets. This took his overall tally to five wickets and made him the 14th best bowler in the T20 World Cup so far. Rauf is closely followed by his teammate Shaheen Afridi in the 22nd position.

Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets in a losing cause and became the only Kiwi to be ranked in the top 50. He occupies the 43rd row even as Shakib Al Hasan continues to lead the pile with 11 wickets to his name.

