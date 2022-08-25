T20 World Cup organizing committee sheds light on the 'unprecedented demand' for India-Pakistan clash 

Sold-out stadiums are common during clashes between India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan share one of the greatest rivalries on the cricket field. Lately, the lack of bilateral contests between the neighboring nations due to political tensions has rendered the matches possible only at ICC events.

The Asia Cup, Champions Trophy, and the World Cup continue to provide an avenue where these two nations can still play against each other in neutral territories.

After being drawn in the same group for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup, the high-octane clash will take place at a venue worthy of the scale of the rivalry, in the form of the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India vs Pakistan match in T20 WC 2022 is likely to have more than 90,000 fans in MCG. (Source - The Age) India vs Pakistan match in T20 WC 2022 is likely to have more than 90,000 fans in MCG. (Source - The Age)

Renowned for its eye-boggling seating capacity, the seats at the MCG were sold out within five minutes when the tickets for the contest went on sale in February earlier this year.

Fans, however, will have a final chance to relish the contest live as a small section of standing room tickets will be available for purchase later today (August 25).

Speaking about the high-demand for tickets, Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organizing Committee CEO Michelle Enright told The Age:

“One of our key priorities is to ensure as many people as possible can be part of a home World Cup. Fans in the Indian and Pakistan community have an incredible passion for cricket and this fixture will be a wonderful opportunity for them to come together and celebrate their culture."

She added:

“The MCG is one of the biggest stadiums in the world and while we still will not be able to accommodate everyone at this fixture due to the unprecedented demand, we do encourage fans who miss out to attend other matches where tickets are still available."

India and Pakistan could face each other a total of five times in the span of 10 weeks. The two nations are drawn in the same group in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 as well and will square off against each other on August 28 in Dubai.

ICC to release over 4000 standing tickets for India-Pakistan clash

While the majority of the tickets for the highly-anticipated encounter in Australia have already been sold out, there is still a final fraction of tickets available. The remaining 4000 tickets will reportedly cost 30 Australian Dollars and will only have standing room. The ICC stated:

"The ticket release ensures that as many fans as possible can attend the fixture scheduled to be played on Sunday 23 October. A limited number of packages also remain available for purchase via the ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel & Tours programmes."

Owen Leonard @owenleonard_



About 4000 standing room tickets were today released and have been snapped up.



Nearly 30,000 fans remain on the waitlist The India-Pakistan @T20WorldCup game at the MCG on October 23 initially sold out within five minutes.About 4000 standing room tickets were today released and have been snapped up.Nearly 30,000 fans remain on the waitlist The India-Pakistan @T20WorldCup game at the MCG on October 23 initially sold out within five minutes. About 4000 standing room tickets were today released and have been snapped up. Nearly 30,000 fans remain on the waitlist 😅

India are scheduled to face Pakistan in a group stage encounter of the T20 World Cup on October 23.

Who will win the clash between the arch-rivals at the MCG? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury