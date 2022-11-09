T20 World Cup semi-final: "Our Karan Arjun are officially back" Twitteratis reacts to Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan returning to form vs NZ

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cashed in on field-restricted overs to set the foundation for a 152-run chase in the first semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 9, at the Adelaide Oval.

Rizwan started the innings with a boundary through the covers of Trent Boult to build momentum. His shots had the sound of thunder and displayed intent to fire up. However, the concern was Babar, who took his time to play the big shots. The Pakistan skipper played his trademark cover drive off Boult and followed it with an elegant straight drive against Lockie Ferguson.

Rizwan became the aggressor in the powerplay overs and smashed successive boundaries of Tim Southee in the fifth over. Pakistan made 55 runs in the Powerplay as both the openers recalibrated their batting forms in the all-important clash of the T20 World Cup.

Soon after the powerplay, Babar switched gears and racked up his 30th half-century in 38 balls. Babar and Rizwan recorded their ninth 100-plus stand in T20Is before Babar departed for 53 in 42 balls in the 13th over.

The Pakistan openers were pumped up after failing to deliver in the Super 12 stage. Babar (39 runs in five innings) and Rizwan (103 in five innings) faced the wrath of their supporters and former players. Some Pakistan experts asked Babar to push down the batting order at No.3 and allow youngster Mohammad Haris to open with Mohammad Rizwan.

Cricket fans were thrilled to see Babar and Rizwan return to form and here's how they reacted to their aggressive approach.

JahanZaib @JahanZaibb_ #PakvsNz Seeing Babar's cover drive after a long time is a big relief to the heart. Seeing Babar's cover drive after a long time is a big relief to the heart. ❤️#PakvsNz https://t.co/7BnqH6CWIS

Farhan Saeed @farhan_saeed



#PakvsNz You can’t ask your bowlers to do better than this , great performance. Lets go and chase it inshAllah 🤞 You can’t ask your bowlers to do better than this , great performance. Lets go and chase it inshAllah 🤞#PakvsNz

Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 @Iam_Mian 🤩 #PakvsNz Agree or Not , but this is the best opening pair without any doubt Agree or Not , but this is the best opening pair without any doubt ❤️🤩 #PakvsNz https://t.co/pgYr2XMdWe

Shaun Tait 🇦🇺 @shauntait161

Millions of asses are burning there.

Babar is back

#PakvsNz Temperature in India is rising exponentially.Millions of asses are burning there.Babar is back Temperature in India is rising exponentially. Millions of asses are burning there.Babar is back#PakvsNz

Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 @Iam_Mian

Support him Deserve him

At his Worst At his Best

#PakvsNz #PAKvNZ If You don't Then You don'tSupport him Deserve himAt his Worst At his Best If You don't Then You don'tSupport him Deserve himAt his Worst At his Best#PakvsNz #PAKvNZ https://t.co/32z1tijfMV

Earlier in the match, Pakistan's bowlers bowled brilliantly to restrict the Blackcaps to a moderate score of 152 for four wickets. Shaheen Afridi was once again the leading wicket-taker in their innings. He trapped Finn Allen on the third ball of the game before cleaning up New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who tried to play a scoop against the left-arm pacer.

Check here to find PAK vs NZ Semi Final Live Score for T20 World Cup. Follow us for the Live Scores.

