T20 World Cup Winner Alex Hales calls time on his international career

England limited-overs specialist Alex Hales has retired from international cricket with immediate effect, shocking the cricketing fraternity. The 34-year-old has expressed his desire to prolong his career in franchise cricket and for Nottingham moving forward.

The Nottinghamshire batter made his international debut in 2011 in a T20I in 2011 and went on to represent England in 11 Tests, 70 ODIs, and 75 T20Is.

The right-handed notably played an integral role in helping England lift their 2nd T20 World Cup title last year as he mustered 212 runs, becoming his side's second-highest run-getter in the tournament.

5066 Runs 🏏

578 Fours

123 Sixes

T20 World Cup Winner



Thank you, Alex



In a statement published by ESPN Cricinfo, the right-hander conceded that it's the best time to move on and said he was thrilled to know that his last game in an England shirt was a World Cup final. He said:

"It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all three formats. l've made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on.

"Throughout my time in an England shirt, I've experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows. It's been an incredible journey and I feel very content that my last game for England was winning a World Cup final."

The veteran batter made a surprise return for the T20 World Cup as ECB roped him in as a replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow. He spent three years in exile prior to that after testing positive for a recreational drug before the 2019 World Cup.

However, Hales justified his recall and formed a prolific opening partnership with Jos Buttler.

Alex Hales keen to play more franchise cricket

Alex Hales. (Image Credits: Getty)

Highlighting his future plans for franchise cricket while thanking his family and friends, Hales added:

"Throughout the ups and downs, I've always felt a huge amount of support from my friends, family and undoubtedly the best fans in world cricket. I look forward to continuing to play for Notts and experiencing more franchise cricket around the world."

The 34-year-old's experience and prolific run with Big Bash League franchise Sydney Thunder was integral to England's T20 World Cup victory in 2022.