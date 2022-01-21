×
"Tail starting from No. 4" - Fans express their frustration after Team India goes with an unchanged XI for 2nd ODI against South Africa

Modified Jan 21, 2022 07:13 PM IST
Following a disappointing loss in the first ODI of the 3-match series, Team India will be looking to level the series with a win today in the 2nd ODI. Paarl is the venue for this contest.

KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first in the must-win game. Considering the first ODI was played on the same surface, Rahul believed the wicket would slow as the game progressed.

India did not make any changes to their playing XI. Sisanda Magala replaced Marco Jansen in the South African line-up as they wanted to manage the youngster's heavy workload.

Here are the playing XIs for today's game:

India playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Follow the live match updates here.

Most Indian cricket fans were disappointed after witnessing an unchanged playing XI for the second ODI. They lambasted the team management for not giving opportunities to talented youngsters via Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

@BCCI Tail starting from no 4
@BCCI Horrible selection. What the heck Pant and Chahal doing in this squad??
@BCCI What no change 😳 Ruturaj and Surya should be in
@BCCI It's just horrible.Why these people are so sceptical about bringing in any changes ?We expected Dravid to be different but too seems to be like his predecessor.God Help.
@BCCI Deepak Chahar bats better than Bhuvi & Chahal & bowls decently,Deepak could have been best at 9 he could have been support for Ash & Shardul......Remember how he batted against Srilanka & NZ last match...after the 1st match atleast you could have learnt this
Why do I feel Surya Kumar Yadav will be a wasted talent by the management? With his level of skills to score runs and keep the run rate going, he should be part of white ball cricket.@surya_14kumar #INDvSA #INDvsSA #SKY
@BCCI Again No Ruturaj Gaikwad , Gaikwad deserve the place in playing 11 , He is in Good form past one year , Played match winning knocks in IPL and Vijay hazare trophy too ..., If team didn't Use Venkatesh Iyer as an All rounder u can give chance atleast for Gaikwad or Suryakumar
The Indian team looks good but they need to play Iyer at 4 and Pant at 5. You can’t keep juggling Iyer this way. #IndianCricketTeam #SAvsIND
India playing an unchanged XI despite all the shortcomings identified in the last loss, shows that patience runs deep in this management group of Rahul & Rahul as well#IndvSA #cricket
Why is @BhuviOfficial in the squad again? I wanted to see some fast bowling!#INDvSA
@BCCI Plz send Ruturaj back to India...why are you wasting such a talent by not selecting him in 11 whereas you know that middle order failed to anchor the innings is last ODI. And if Rutu gets to open, KL can bat at 4 which makes the middle order strong enough. 5 bowlers are enough.
Exciting to get a first look at Sisanda Magala. He was picked in an ODI v Netherlands but that game was washed out. Has a reputation as a yorker bowler and is rated highly by @DaleSteyn62 #INDvSA #SAvIND
Good to see that India are going with the same team. No point making changes after just one bad loss. Need to trust the skill set of the individuals chosen. #SAvIND
#SAvsIND Sticking with the same tested & failed playing eleven for this crucial match is not understandable and is like conceding defeat even before the ball is bowled.Must win match for team India... good luck!!!

"The pacers are going to pick more wickets than spinners" - Aakash Chopra's prediction for second ODI

Ahead of the second ODI between India and South Africa, Aakash Chopra predicted that the pacers would be more effective than spinners in today's contest. The former Indian batter also weighed in on the visitors' batting unit, which failed to impress in the first game.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra previewed the second ODI and said:

"The Indian opening partnership will score more than 75 runs. They will not get out early now, neither Rahul nor Dhawan will get out and the match will be very interesting."

Speaking about the bowlers, Chopra said:

"I feel despite it being a slow pitch, the pacers are going to pick more wickets than the spinners. They have two spinners, we also have a minimum of two. Chahal, Ashwin, Keshav and Tabraiz Shamsi are there but I feel fast bowlers will still take more wickets in this match. There are more chances of the wickets falling in the phases in which they bowl."

Giving his predictions about the South African batting unit, Aakash Chopra added:

"Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma will together score more than 80 runs. You were a little lucky and got De Kock out early, who is looking alright, I feel in this match he will play well."

Team India will be looking to end their three-match losing streak with a win today.

