"Tail starting from No. 4" - Fans express their frustration after Team India goes with an unchanged XI for 2nd ODI against South Africa

Following a disappointing loss in the first ODI of the 3-match series, Team India will be looking to level the series with a win today in the 2nd ODI. Paarl is the venue for this contest.
KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first in the must-win game. Considering the first ODI was played on the same surface, Rahul believed the wicket would slow as the game progressed.
India did not make any changes to their playing XI. Sisanda Magala replaced Marco Jansen in the South African line-up as they wanted to manage the youngster's heavy workload.
Here are the playing XIs for today's game:
India playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
Most Indian cricket fans were disappointed after witnessing an unchanged playing XI for the second ODI. They lambasted the team management for not giving opportunities to talented youngsters via Twitter.
Here are some of the best reactions:
"The pacers are going to pick more wickets than spinners" - Aakash Chopra's prediction for second ODI
Ahead of the second ODI between India and South Africa, Aakash Chopra predicted that the pacers would be more effective than spinners in today's contest. The former Indian batter also weighed in on the visitors' batting unit, which failed to impress in the first game.
In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra previewed the second ODI and said:
"The Indian opening partnership will score more than 75 runs. They will not get out early now, neither Rahul nor Dhawan will get out and the match will be very interesting."
Speaking about the bowlers, Chopra said:
"I feel despite it being a slow pitch, the pacers are going to pick more wickets than the spinners. They have two spinners, we also have a minimum of two. Chahal, Ashwin, Keshav and Tabraiz Shamsi are there but I feel fast bowlers will still take more wickets in this match. There are more chances of the wickets falling in the phases in which they bowl."
Giving his predictions about the South African batting unit, Aakash Chopra added:
"Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma will together score more than 80 runs. You were a little lucky and got De Kock out early, who is looking alright, I feel in this match he will play well."
Team India will be looking to end their three-match losing streak with a win today.
