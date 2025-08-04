"Take the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on boundary count" - Former batter roasts Michael Vaughan after India's close win in 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has roasted erstwhile England captain Michael Vaughan after the Shubman Gill-led side’s six-run victory against the hosts at Kennington Oval on Monday, August 4. The cricketer-turned-analyst cheekily asked Vaughan to take the series on a boundary count after it ended in a 2-2 tie. Notably, England won the 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand on a boundary count after a tied Super Over.Jaffer’s remarks came as India defended 35 runs, needing four wickets on the fifth and final day of the Test match. Mohammed Siraj bowled his heart out to bag three wickets, finishing with a fifer. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna supported him with one crucial breakthrough, bagging four wickets in the match. The duo finished with nine and eight wickets, respectively, in the game. Siraj, in particular, emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps in five games.Wasim Jaffer shared a winking face with a tongue emoji and wrote on X:“Series drawn but India take the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on boundary count @MichaelVaughan #ENGvIND.”Notably, Vaughan had taken a swipe at Jaffer with England in a commanding position courtesy of Joe Root and Harry Brook’s centuries on Day 4. The 50-year-old previously predicted a 3-1 series win for England. He wrote on X:“Afternoon @WasimJaffer14.. Hope you are ok.”Notably, the two former cricketers pull each other’s legs on the micro-blogging platform, especially during a series between India and England.“An incredible series” – Michael Vaughan concedes defeat in fifth Test, lauds India and England for nail-biting Test seriesMichael Vaughan conceded defeat as India bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna put on a spirited show with the ball on Day 5. He further lauded the two teams for a nail-biting Test series, writing on X:“Wow .. I haven’t witnessed anything quite like that .. an incredible series ..”England won the series opener and third Test at Headingley and Lord’s by five wickets and 22 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, India emerged victorious in the second and fifth Tests at Edgbaston and The Oval by 336 runs and six runs, respectively. The fourth Test between the two teams in Manchester ended in a draw.It was the second consecutive time the hosts had to settle for a 2-2 draw against India at home after the 2021/22 series. Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test full scorecard.