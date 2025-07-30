"Take the bails off because it's a farce" - Former cricketer slams India for refusing declaration in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has slammed India’s decision to delay the draw in Manchester. The cricketer-turned-commentator questioned the visiting team's tactic of focusing on personal milestones with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja nearing their tons.

Notably, England captain Ben Stokes offered a draw with 15 overs left in the game. However, Sundar and Jadeja continued to bat for five more overs to score their tons before finally shaking hands with the opposition players to settle for a draw.

Stressing there was no result possible, Lloyd told The Overlap Cricket’s YouTube channel:

“36:35: There’s a facility to end the game. Take the bails off because it’s a farce. Would you want to get your (100) if you’re on 80, would you want to get your maiden Test match century against law books?”

36:00: I think the umpire, the game, there’s a facility in the game to call a stalemate, of which Ben Stokes called the stalemate, ‘we can’t win this game, they (India) can’t win the game.’,” he added.

“Absolutely deserved it” – Former England captain backs Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja’s decision as India delay draw in Manchester Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared contrasting views with David Lloyd, saying the Indian batters, particularly Washington Sundar, deserved to score his maiden Test century in Manchester. The 50-year-olds also backed the visitors' decision to stretch the game and exhaust the opposition. He retorted quickly against Lloyd in the same video:

“36:45: Yes, particularly when I’d fought so hard in a pressurized situation to get to 80. Absolutely deserved it.”

“37:12: Well, in the long you know five-match series part of the long format is to try and wear the opposition down,” Vaughan added.

Notably, Sundar and Jadeja shared an unbeaten 203-run partnership to help India save the Test match in Manchester. With England leading the five-match series at 2-1, the fifth Test will be played at The Oval from Thursday, July 31. The Shubman Gill-led side would be keen to settle for a 2-2 tie.

