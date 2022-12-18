"Take a bow" - Twitterati hail Kuldeep Yadav as Indian spinner wins Player of the Match on Test comeback 

Kuldeep Yadav completed his memorable return to Test cricket by winning Player of the Match in the first Test against Bangladesh, which ended in Chattogram on Sunday, December 18. The 28-year-old had a wonderful all-round game as India registered a 188-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Kuldeep scored 40 off 114 with the bat in India’s first innings, adding 92 runs for the eighth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (58). After India put up 404, Kuldeep claimed a five-fer in Bangladesh’s first innings. His career-best Test figures of 5/40 saw the visitors bundle out the hosts for 150.

The left-arm spinner also claimed 3/73 in the second innings as India bowled out Bangladesh for 324 after setting them a target of 513. He claimed the key wickets of Litton Das (19) and opposition skipper Shakib Al Hasan (84).

The Twitterati praised Kuldeep for making a wonderful comeback to Test cricket by winning the Player of the Match. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site to the Indian spinner’s performance:

Anjum Chopra @chopraanjum 1136 runs scored and more could have been in the conditions here at #Chattogram For Kuldeep Yadav to bag 8 wickets in the match is very impressive. #BANvIND . Well bowled @imkuldeep18 1136 runs scored and more could have been in the conditions here at #Chattogram For Kuldeep Yadav to bag 8 wickets in the match is very impressive. #BANvIND. Well bowled @imkuldeep18 https://t.co/twzcOKHDTz

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Kuldeep Yadav wins Man Of The Match award for his excellent 40 and 8 wickets in the match.



- What a comeback by Kuldeep! Kuldeep Yadav wins Man Of The Match award for his excellent 40 and 8 wickets in the match.- What a comeback by Kuldeep!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Kuldeep Yadav is the biggest positive for India from the first Test, playing his first longer format match after 22 long months, he has taken 8 wickets with his best bowling figures.



Welcome back, Kuldeep. Kuldeep Yadav is the biggest positive for India from the first Test, playing his first longer format match after 22 long months, he has taken 8 wickets with his best bowling figures. Welcome back, Kuldeep. https://t.co/Rgm82Z6CSp

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Kuldeep Yadav in this Test match against Bangladesh:



With the bat: 40(114).

With the ball: 40/5 & 73/3



What a incredible comeback by Kuldeep Yadav in Test cricket, what a performance. Take a,bow, Kuldeep. Kuldeep Yadav in this Test match against Bangladesh:With the bat: 40(114).With the ball: 40/5 & 73/3What a incredible comeback by Kuldeep Yadav in Test cricket, what a performance. Take a,bow, Kuldeep. https://t.co/f0zAZedJHF

GOATS of Indian Cricket @GoatsOfIndia #BANvIND Kuldeep Yadav is Man of the match in 1st Test.He can also bat so should be groomed as Allrounder. Yaduvanshi rocked,Bangla Tigers shocked. Pujara gets Most Valuable Player of the match award. Well batted Shreyas,Ashwin,Gill & Shakib. Zakir is talented. #INDvsBAN Kuldeep Yadav is Man of the match in 1st Test.He can also bat so should be groomed as Allrounder. Yaduvanshi rocked,Bangla Tigers shocked. Pujara gets Most Valuable Player of the match award. Well batted Shreyas,Ashwin,Gill & Shakib. Zakir is talented. #INDvsBAN #BANvIND https://t.co/R9apmQF4P7

Virat.kohli @Ragu_Dahiya17

Congratulations kuldeep Bhai bcci ko dekhna chahie ki yeh spinner bowler kitna achha hai

#INDvsBangladesh #kuldeepyadav #ViratKohli𓃵 #shakibalhasan #BCCI #pujara Kuldeep yadav Man of the match award in tour of Bangladesh it's first testCongratulationskuldeep Bhai bcci ko dekhna chahie ki yeh spinner bowler kitna achha hai #BCCI SelectionCommittee #ICC Kuldeep yadav Man of the match award in tour of Bangladesh it's first test Congratulations 🎉 kuldeep Bhai bcci ko dekhna chahie ki yeh spinner bowler kitna achha hai#INDvsBangladesh #kuldeepyadav #ViratKohli𓃵 #shakibalhasan #BCCISelectionCommittee #ICC #BCCI #pujara

Abhinay Singh @ABHINAYKLR .

Really happy for you 🤗.

Keep Playing like this and want to see this again and again.

#INDvsBangladesh

#kuldeepyadav Well played @imkuldeep18 bhaiyaReally happy for you 🤗.Keep Playing like this and want to see this again and again. Well played @imkuldeep18 bhaiya 👏👏.Really happy for you 🤗.Keep Playing like this and want to see this again and again.#INDvsBangladesh #kuldeepyadav https://t.co/Z1tOkGQbhw

Anupam Singh @Anupam_MaxFac

#kuldeepyadav #IndvBan Really heartening to see Kuldeep receive the MoM award. We have seen him struggle in past few years. But now seems to be finding his groove. Really heartening to see Kuldeep receive the MoM award. We have seen him struggle in past few years. But now seems to be finding his groove. #kuldeepyadav #IndvBan

India Fantasy @india_fantasy Well deserved man of the match for Kuldeep Yadav 🪄 Well deserved man of the match for Kuldeep Yadav 🪄 https://t.co/BvQqGZIwbQ

Before the Chattogram’s Test, Kuldeep’s last red-ball game for India came in Chennai back in February 2021.

“I just worked on my rhythm, tried to be more aggressive” - Kuldeep Yadav

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kuldeep said that he was very pleased with his performance, both with the bat and ball.

While denying that he has made changes to his bowling action, the left-arm spinner admitted that he has worked on his rhythm with the ball in hand. He said:

“I just worked on my rhythm, tried to be more aggressive and it's helped me a lot. The action is the same, just trying to be aggressive in the rhythm.”

On the Chattogram surface, he stated that bowling in the second innings was more challenging. Kuldeep elaborated:

“First innings the pitch was quicker than the second innings. There was some pace in the first innings, but the second innings was very challenging. It was slower. so I was trying to work on my rhythm and bowl quicker.

Asked why wrist spinners seem to have that extra edge over finger spinners, the 28-year-old replied:

“Probably more revs on the ball makes it challenging for the batters and it is difficult to step down and drive as well.”

After eight Tests, Kuldeep has 34 scalps to his name at an average of 21.55 with three five-wicket hauls.

