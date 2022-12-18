"Take a bow" - Twitterati hail Kuldeep Yadav as Indian spinner wins Player of the Match on Test comeback 

Kuldeep Yadav completed his memorable return to Test cricket by winning Player of the Match in the first Test against Bangladesh, which ended in Chattogram on Sunday, December 18. The 28-year-old had a wonderful all-round game as India registered a 188-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Kuldeep scored 40 off 114 with the bat in India’s first innings, adding 92 runs for the eighth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (58). After India put up 404, Kuldeep claimed a five-fer in Bangladesh’s first innings. His career-best Test figures of 5/40 saw the visitors bundle out the hosts for 150.
The left-arm spinner also claimed 3/73 in the second innings as India bowled out Bangladesh for 324 after setting them a target of 513. He claimed the key wickets of Litton Das (19) and opposition skipper Shakib Al Hasan (84).
The Twitterati praised Kuldeep for making a wonderful comeback to Test cricket by winning the Player of the Match. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site to the Indian spinner’s performance:
Before the Chattogram’s Test, Kuldeep’s last red-ball game for India came in Chennai back in February 2021.
“I just worked on my rhythm, tried to be more aggressive” - Kuldeep Yadav
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kuldeep said that he was very pleased with his performance, both with the bat and ball.
While denying that he has made changes to his bowling action, the left-arm spinner admitted that he has worked on his rhythm with the ball in hand. He said:
“I just worked on my rhythm, tried to be more aggressive and it's helped me a lot. The action is the same, just trying to be aggressive in the rhythm.”
On the Chattogram surface, he stated that bowling in the second innings was more challenging. Kuldeep elaborated:
“First innings the pitch was quicker than the second innings. There was some pace in the first innings, but the second innings was very challenging. It was slower. so I was trying to work on my rhythm and bowl quicker.
Asked why wrist spinners seem to have that extra edge over finger spinners, the 28-year-old replied:
“Probably more revs on the ball makes it challenging for the batters and it is difficult to step down and drive as well.”
After eight Tests, Kuldeep has 34 scalps to his name at an average of 21.55 with three five-wicket hauls.
