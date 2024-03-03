"Takes backing a bit too far" - Michael Vaughan calls out England management for giving longer rope to players than usual

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the current management has given players a cushion a bit too far. The 48-year-old recalled how Alex Lees has been the only player dropped by England in Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's regime.

Lees played the last of his 10 Tests against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham during the summer of 2022. With the 30-year-old averaging a shade above 23, the management decided to bring in Ben Duckett to pair him with Zak Crawley at the top.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan opined:

"I do wonder, though, if this England setup takes backing a bit too far. Since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over, only one batsman has been dropped, and even that was the tamest dropping you will ever see.

"England inherited Alex Lees from the previous regime and gave him a crack, but always had their eye on Ben Duckett to open with Zak Crawley so simply moved Lees on at the end of their first summer."

The 2005 Ashes-winning skipper reckons players must be kept on their toes consistently to avoid complacency. He wrote:

"Ultimately, on any sporting team’s road to greatness, you need a moment, a rod, where every player realises 'Wow, maybe I’m not part of the furniture'. As soon as people think they are part of the furniture it creates a bit of comfortable complacency, which can be damaging."

While Zak Crawley has been a prime example of England's overwhelming backing, the Kent opener has now gained consistency. After struggling almost throughout the summer of 2022, the right-hander became England's highest run-getter in the 2023 Ashes series.

"Ultimately, the game is about winning" - Michael Vaughan

Vaughan also pointed out how England haven't been consistently doing well across a single Test series. On this, he added:

"Overall, as a batting unit England have seemed in need of a reminder that Test cricket is a two-innings game. They have consistently been batting well in one, then screwing up the other. Ultimately, the game is about winning and England are struggling to do that against the very best sides. This week, with some extra pressure on selection, they would do well to remember that."

England currently trail the five-Test series against India 3-1, with one game to play.

