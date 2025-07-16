"Takes a wicket when the team needs one" - Former New Zealand all-rounder opens up on Ben Stokes' future amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former all-rounder Jeremy Coney reflected on England captain Ben Stokes' future amid the Test series against India. He called Stokes a dangerous player and highlighted his ability to pick wickets.

"He's had ups and downs. Future, I think he's a great bowler. I think he always looks dangerous and has the knack. He's one of those who takes a wicket when the team needs one. I find him fun to play around," he said. (22:21) (via talkSPORT Cricket)

Former cricketer David Lloyd added that Ben Stokes' bowling has helped England. On his future, Lloyd believes that the all-rounder is ambitious to play Test cricket. The 34-year-old isn't playing a lot of T20 and ODI cricket with a primary focus on the longer format at present.

"His bowling has definitely helped England because he is fit. He's been the best bowler in this series. His component in batting needs to improve and I'm sure he'll be working on that. He's ambitious to play more Test match cricket," he said. (24:10)

Coney raised certain questions on whether Stokes can remain in the side based on his bowling or batting. The former all-rounder suggested bringing in a wicketkeeper who can bat to compensate if Stokes can bowl.

On the other hand, Llyod suggested that Ben Stokes does not have to bowl and can just bat. He would want to see the England captain continue playing and play as a batter if needed.

Jeremy Coney questions whether Ben Stokes is good enough

In the same conversation, Jeremy Coney questioned whether Ben Stokes is good enough with the bat and capable of being in a four-man bowling attack. He pointed out that Stokes' average may not be enough for a No.6 batter in Tests.

"His average is 35 (35.15), I am guessing. Is that enough for a No.6? He's a remarkable and talismanic all-rounder. You don't often get someone who is equal at both. Is he a better batsman or a bowler? Is he good enough the way he's batting at the moment, to bat at five or six? Is he capable of being in a four-man (bowling) attack?"

However, Coney praised the all-rounder for his captaincy, regarding him as a very good captain. Coney believes that Ben Stokes is very proactive, helps his bowlers, and always applauds them for their efforts.

Stokes led from the front in the third Test against India at Lord's. He made 77 runs and picked up five key wickets. Overall in the series, he has scored 163 runs from six innings and has bagged 11 wickets.

