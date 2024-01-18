"Taking himself out was Ashwin-level thinking" - Rahul Dravid on Rohit Sharma's retired-out controversy in Super Over during IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had a funny take on Rohit Sharma's controversial retired-out incident during the third and final T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Fans had a nerve-wracking experience at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as two Super Overs were played to determine the winner of the contest. India eventually defeated Afghanistan by 10 runs to win the series by a 3-0 margin.

ever, a major controversy took place during Super Overs as Rohit was allowed to bat again after he left the field during the first Super Over to bring in a better runner - Rinku Singh - with two runs needed to win on the final delivery.

While the turn of events has led several fans to question ICC's ruling, Dravid had a funny take on Rohit's decision. He told the host broadcaster:

"Taking himself out was Ashwin-level thinking. That’s Ash-level thinking."

It is worth noting that Ashwin made the headlines for retiring out during an IPL game to ensure that his team could accumulate quick runs.

What does the rule say on Rohit Sharma's retired-out controversy?

There is a lot of debate going around about Rohit Sharma batting twice in the Super Overs despite retiring out in the first Super Over.

According to ICC law, a batter is allowed to bat again if he/she is declared retired hurt, but not if he/she is retired out.

"[a]ny batsman dismissed in any previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bat in any subsequent Super Over," the ICC playing conditions for T20 matches states.

On the other hand, Law 25.4.2 of the MCC states that:

"If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – not out.'"

Meanwhile, the on-field umpires are yet to confirm whether Rohit Sharma was deemed 'retired out' or 'retired hurt'.

