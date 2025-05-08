"Talking with him, I felt like that's the end of the road" - Aussie legend's stunning claim on Rohit Sharma after latter's Test retirement

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist believes Rohit Sharma's Test retirement was no surprise after his conversation with the Indian skipper during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 38-year-old shook the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from the long format on Wednesday, May 7.

Rohit has been in dismal Test form over the past three series, starting with the two-match affair at home against Bangladesh. The veteran batter has averaged under 11 in his last eight Tests, with a lone half-century in 15 innings.

It got to the point where Rohit dropped himself for the final Test of the Australian tour in Sydney after averaging an embarrassing 6.20 in the three Tests prior.

Talking about Rohit's retirement on Cricbuzz, Gilchrist said (via Hindustan Times):

"It's an odd thing to say, but I'm thrilled for him. And I think it would be that he's made the decision. I sensed at Sydney, talking to him in and around the Sydney Test, when he left himself out or whatever the case was there. I just thought, talking with him, I felt like that's the end of the road for him."

He continued:

"He was going to allow himself time to go away and the Champions Trophy and see how he's going and stuff. But I congratulate him on a fantastic contribution to his Test career. He's a white ball master, there's no doubt about that. But he's made significant contributions to Test career as well."

Rohit finished his Test career with 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57 in 67 games, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

"Always love people realizing that" - Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist lauded Rohit Sharma for his decision to walk away from Test cricket at the right time ahead of India's tour to England. The 38-year-old took over as India's Test captain in 2022, helping the side to 12 wins in 24 outings.

However, his captaincy record worsened when India suffered back-to-back series losses against New Zealand at home and in Australia.

"I think he's just realised that maybe the time's right and I always love people realizing that. So they now get the chance to start to reflect on it and enjoy all the accolades that come his way because they're thoroughly deserved. I'll tell you that is very special," said Gilchrist (via aforementioned source).

Team India will now look for a new captain and opener for their next Test series in England, starting June 20.

