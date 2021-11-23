Tamil Nadu announce squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy; Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar return

The State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has announced a 20-member squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Washington Sundar have returned to the side after missing the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where Tamil Nadu prevailed over Karnataka in a nail-biter to win the title.

Sundar missed Team India's tour of England and subsequent matches owing to a finger injury days ahead of the first Test. Karthik, on the other hand, featured for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second phase of IPL 2021.

They made it to the final before going down against Chennai Super Kings to finish runners-up.

Tamil Nadu have retained all the cricketers who played in Monday's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Karnataka. Baba Indrajith has been added to the squad along with Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Kaushik Gandhi and Sanjay Yadav.

Baba Aparajith, who is currently in South Africa with the India A side, will join the side if available at a later date.

Tamil Nadu squad: Vijay Shankar, N Jagadeeshan, Dinesh Karthik, C. Hari Nishaanth, Shahrukh Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Warrier, Washington Sundar, M. Siddharth, B. Sai Sudharsan, V. Ganga Sridhar Raju, M. Mohammed, J. Kousik, P. Saravana Kumar, L. Suryapprakash, Baba Indrajith, R. Sanjay Yadav, M. Kaushik Gandhi, R. Silambarasan

Tamil Nadu to kick off Vijay Hazare campaign against Mumbai

Tamil Nadu, who are placed in Elite Group B, will begin their campaign against defending champions Mumbai on December 8 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Along with Tamil Nadu and Mumbai, Baroda, Bengal, Karnataka and Pondicherry are also placed in Elite Group B.

Vijay Shankar & Co., who lost the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Karnataka, will look to continue their winning momentum in the one-day championship.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tamil Nadu, who have three Vijay Hazare trophies under their belt, last won during the 2016-17 season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar