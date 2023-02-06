Tamil Nadu Cricket Association keen to sign Chandrakant Pandit as its new head coach - Reports

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is reportedly keen to sign Chandrakant Pandit as its head coach for the next Ranji Trophy season.

Chandrakant Pandit is one of the top cricket coaches in India. Under his guidance, Vidarbha won two back-to-back Ranji Trophy championships. He also guided Madhya Pradesh to the Ranji Trophy title in the 2022 season.

Tamil Nadu have been one of the top teams in Indian domestic cricket, but have not won a single Ranji Trophy championship since 1988. According to Sportstar, the top officials of the TNCA want to rope in Pandit for the next season to increase the team's chances of a championship win.

Fans should note that Pandit recently joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the head coach ahead of IPL 2023. He may not be available for Ranji Trophy matches if the KKR team management also entrusts him with the coaching of their franchises in the Caribbean Premier League and International League T20.

How did Tamil Nadu perform in Ranji Trophy 2022/23?

Chandrakant Pandit is the new head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders

TNCA would not be satisfied with its team's performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Under the coaching of M. Venkataraman, the team finished fifth in Elite Group 'B' and failed to earn a place in the quarterfinals. They remained winless in their first five matches, registering four draws and one loss.

The team changed the captain after the fifth match as Baba Indrajith handed the reins to Pradosh Ranjan Paul. Playing under Paul's leadership, Tamil Nadu recorded two wins in two matches. It will be interesting to see if the new captain gets a new coach before the next Ranji Trophy season begins.

Will TN qualify for the quarterfinals in the next Ranji Trophy season? Share your views in the comments box below.

