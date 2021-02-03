Tamim Iqbal becomes the only player to lead a country's run-scoring charts in all three formats 

Tamim Iqbal became the only cricketer in the world to score the most runs for a country in all three formats - Test, ODI and T20I. The left-handed batsman achieved the feat on the first day of Bangladesh's Test against the West Indies on Wednesday. Iqbal was already his nation's leading run-scorer in ODI and T20.

Tamim Iqbal was dismissed for 9, as he was cleaned up by Kemar Roach. However, the Bangladesh opener was able to go past Mushfiqur Rahim's tally of 4413 Test runs. Iqbal now has 4414 runs to his name in the longest format of the game.

However, Rahim could soon edge ahead of Iqbal as the former is also featuring in the ongoing Test against the West Indies. Bangladesh are currently 69-2 at Lunch on Day 1.

Playing XI for the first Test against West Indies 🏏#BANvWI #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/mHMJmyT9SM — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 3, 2021

Playing in his 61st Test, Tamim Iqbal achieved the milestone which no other cricketer in the world can boast to have. The southpaw made his Test debut in 2008 against New Zealand. Barring today's Test, Iqbal averages 38.64 in the longest format and has nine centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name.

In white-ball cricket, the opener has represented Bangladesh in 210 ODIs and 74 T20Is, scoring 7360 and 1758 runs respectively.

Tamim Iqbal helped Bangladesh register their first away win over West Indies

Tamim Iqbal has a decent record against the West Indies in Tests. In 10 Tests, the 31-year-old has scored 750 runs at an average of 37.50, including five fifties and a century. In 2009, his knock of 128 in Kingston helped Bangladesh script their first win over the Caribbean nation away from home.

Bangladesh would be keen to do well in the ongoing Test series against the West Indies. The Asian outfit are the only team who are yet to open their account in the ICC World Test Championship. However, Bangladesh are only playing their fourth Test of the competition. On the other hand, West Indies are eighth on the table, just a place above Bangladesh.