Tamim Iqbal recuses himself from T20Is for six months 

Bangladesh opening batter Tamim Iqbal has made himself unavailable for selection from the shortest format of the game. The decision might keep him out of the running for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Tamim has been in talks with the top brass, including BCB president Nazmul Hassan, about his intention to take a step back from T20Is for the time being. While the board tried to talk him out of making the call, the left-handed batter stood his ground.

Speaking at a press conference in Chattogram on Thursday, Tamim said:

"There have been discussions about my T20I future. "In the last few days, I have been doing meetings with the BCB president (Nazmul Hassan) and Jalal (Yunus) bhai and Kazi Inam (Ahmed). They wanted me to continue T20Is till the World Cup (this year). I had a different sort of thinking. I will not be considering T20Is for the next six months. My full focus will be on Tests and ODIs."

He added:

"We are preparing for the World Test Championship and qualification for the 2023 World Cup. I will not be thinking about T20Is in the next six months. I hope that those playing will do well so that the team won't need me in T20Is. But God forbid, the team or cricket board needs me, and I am ready, I will possibly think about it."

Tamim Iqbal Khan @TamimOfficial28 Congratulations to everyone who made it to the T20 World Cup squad. My best wishes for the entire team. Congratulations to everyone who made it to the T20 World Cup squad. My best wishes for the entire team. https://t.co/ZPv0T6gJVD

The senior stalwart was not part of the T20 World Cup or the home series in the build-up to it due to knee surgery. He had voluntarily vacated his spot to give the likes of openers like Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar a chance.

The team has to go forward: Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal has revealed that he will continue to participate in other T20 leagues such as the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, where he represents the Minister Group Dhaka.

The veteran entrusted his faith in the youngsters who are coming into the team as the team is going through a transition period. Tamim said:

"The team has to go forward. You know my stand ahead of the last T20 World Cup (of giving the young openers more opportunities), so it won't be wise to judge anyone after one or two series. Many of us seniors went through three or four bad series and then bounced back with maybe three good series on the trot. Considering those who will play in my place, I am sure they will find their feet and do well."

Bangladesh opted to use Mohammad Naim at the top of the order with Liton Das. In the recently-concluded series against Pakistan, the team incorporated opening batters like Saif Hassan and Najmul Hossain.

