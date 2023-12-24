Tamim Iqbal requests Bangladesh Cricket Board to exclude him from central contract

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to exclude him from the renewed central contact list for the upcoming calendar year, according to a BCB official.

A BCB official made the claim on December 24 (Sunday) after the 34-year-old had earlier stated he would make a call on his international career after discussing with BCB president Nazmul Hassan.

Tamim last played for Bangladesh in the three-match home ODI series against New Zealand before the 2023 World Cup in September. Following the retirement and subsequent reversal episode in July, the star batter had disagreements with the team management and captain Shakib Al Hasan, forcing him to opt out of the marquee event in India.

BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the latest development to reporters today and said (via Cricbuzz):

"Tamim said he has his own plan and therefore he requested us not to include him in the central contract list. He (Tamim) is supposed to meet the BCB president after the national election to decide the next course of action. Till then we have to wait."

The veteran cricketer has played only one Test and 12 ODIs this year. He cleared speculations about his career last month by stating he plans to return to competitive cricket in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) that starts January 19.

The BCB will likely finalize the central contract list by December 31 after approval from the board president.

Bangladesh recently won their first-ever ODI against the Black Caps in New Zealand

Bangladesh stunned the hosts in the final ODI of the three-match series.

Following a dismal 2023 World Cup campaign where they won only two out of nine games, Bangladesh have responded with marked improvement in their performances.

Playing a two-Test series against New Zealand at home immediately after the mega event, the Tigers won the opening game by a remarkable 150 runs. They looked to be on course for their maiden Test series win against the Kiwis in the following game but suffered a four-wicket defeat in a hard-fought contest.

The focus shifted with the same two teams playing a three-match ODI series in New Zealand a week later. Bangladesh lost the opening two games handily before stunning the hosts in the series finale at Napier.

On a greenish wicket, the Tigers ran riot against the Kiwi batters and bowled them out for a paltry 98. The batters followed suit to complete the demolition job in a mere 15.1 overs, winning by nine wickets.

The win was Bangladesh's first against the Black Caps on New Zealand soil after 18 straight defeats. They will complete the New Zealand tour with three T20Is, starting December 27.

