Senior batter Tamim Iqbal will not partake in the remainder of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Bangladesh ODI skipper is currently nursing a groin and back strain and the decision comes keeping the Bangla Tigers' upcoming white-ball home series against England.

England are scheduled to tour Bangladesh in March 2023 to play three ODIs and three T20Is. The white-ball series was initially slated to be played in late 2021, prior to the 2021 T20 World Cup.

However, both boards mutually agreed for the set of fixtures to be postponed.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz Tamim Iqbal has suffered groin and back strain. cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/1… Tamim Iqbal has suffered groin and back strain. cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/1…

Noting that Tamim's back strain has not eased despite the administration of injections, Khaled Mahmud, the coach of the Khulna Tigers and a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) member, told reporters:

"Tamim has a problem. He had a back strain problem and due to that he went to Bangkok and took injection but he still suffered (back pain). Our team physio and national physio Julian came to me and spoke today, and because there is England series, it is a big concern for us. That is the reason we are thinking of giving him a break, because if he plays, then it might get worse (injury)."

Stating that the franchise has no problem with Tamim's departure from the squad with a handful of matches remaining, Mahmud added:

"It's a (tough) call for the franchise as they pay him, but after all country comes first and franchises will understand it. It would have been different if the situation was different like we are playing in the qualifier."

It is to be noted that the Khulna Tigers are placed at the bottom of the 2023 BPL standings. They have won just two out of their 10 matches and have four points to their name.

Tamim Iqbal missed the home series against India due to injury as well

The left-handed opening batter missed the ODI series against India in December 2022 due to a Level 1 grade to his groin. Liton Das led the side to a 2-1 series win.

Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in December:

"Tamim has a Grade 1 strain on his right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI. We will maintain a conservative treatment protocol for him for two weeks after which his rehab will begin. Unfortunately it means he will not be available for the ODI series and will be doubtful for the Test series."

ICC @ICC



Full team details bit.ly/3WXOgP5



#BANvENG A few absentees in England's ODI squad for the Bangladesh seriesFull team details A few absentees in England's ODI squad for the Bangladesh series 👀Full team details 👉 bit.ly/3WXOgP5#BANvENG https://t.co/W4BzkP2HFS

The senior player could not be fit in time for the Test series, which India ended up winning by a 2-0 margin. In his absence, newbie pair Zakir Hasan and Najmul Shanto did a solid job, but could not guide the team to a win.

Also Read: "He hugged me and then asked what exactly am I bowling to the Australians" - Mahesh Pithiya on his interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin

Poll : 0 votes