Tamim Iqbal ruled out of ODI series against India; doubtful for 1st Test - Reports 

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming three-match series against India. The senior opening batter suffered a groin injury during a warm-up contest on Wednesday, November 30.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh medical staff have advised Tamim to have a two-week rest period, which makes him doubtful for the first Test against the visitors, beginning on December 14.

A nagging knee injury has troubled Tamim in general since last year. He made himself unavailable for the T20 World Cup 2021 and eventually announced his retirement from the shortest format in July this year.

Tamim Iqbal Khan @TamimOfficial28 I can’t express the feelings in words. This is special for me both as a player & captain. A special for Bangladesh cricket.

The dedication & ambition was clear before we reached South Africa & Alhamdulillah we’ve achieved it. So proud of this unit and others who are back home. I can’t express the feelings in words. This is special for me both as a player & captain. A special for Bangladesh cricket. The dedication & ambition was clear before we reached South Africa & Alhamdulillah we’ve achieved it. So proud of this unit and others who are back home. https://t.co/KZgyAcjXYu

While he has no role to play in the T20I side, he is still a crucial part of the longer formats for Bangladesh, especially with a huge transition looming. He has had a good year in ODI cricket after scoring 408 runs, including four half-centuries, across 12 innings.

Bangladesh's chief selector Minhajul Abedin told ESPNcricinfo on Wednesday, November 30:

"Tamim is also in doubt due to a groin injury but we will keep assessing him in the next few days."

Bangladesh are scheduled to host India in a bilateral series for the first time since 2015. The two sides will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, beginning on December 4, as well as two Tests.

Taskin Ahmed ruled out of the 1st ODI against India; Tamim Iqbal's replacement yet to be announced

Apart from their skipper, Bangladesh have other injury issues to tend to. In-form pacer Taskin Ahmed will not feature in the first ODI after sustaining a back injury during a BCL match on November 20.

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz on Thursday, December 1:

"Taskin is ruled out from the opening game of the ODIs as his back pain recurred. We wil be seeing his progress before taking further decision regarding his participation."

The Tigers have called up Shoriful Islam, who is currently featuring for Bangladesh A against India A, as a replacement for the pacer.

Bangladesh updated squad for ODI series against India

Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan Sohan.

The first ODI between the two sides will take place in Dhaka. The third ODI has been shifted to Chittagong due to potential political unrest in the capital city on December 10.

