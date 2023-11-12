Taskin Ahmed set to miss Test series against New Zealand due to shoulder injury 

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed will miss the upcoming two-match home Test series against New Zealand as he is still recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The fast bowler missed two World Cup matches and ended with five wickets from seven games.

Taskin returned to the playing XI for the second half of Bangladesh's campaign but is still nursing the issue with his shoulder. He is set to begin rehabilitation shortly and is in contention to play the three-match T20I series against New Zealand away from home in December, but will miss the ODI series of the same tour.

Taskin said regarding his shoulder injury:

"I was playing with a tear in my shoulder and I couldn't find my best rhythm (in the World Cup). I will not be playing the Test series against New Zealand at home in the coming winter as I want to do start rehabilitation after taking some rest and hoping to be available for the T20Is against New Zealand that is scheduled after our home series against them."

Bangladesh will also be without the services of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal for the home Test series against the Kiwis. Shakib sustained a fractured thumb in Bangladesh's World Cup win over Sri Lanka, causing him to miss the team's final league-stage game against Australia in Pune.

"As a player, we didn't have any control over it" - Taskin Ahmed on the reported rift between Tamim and Shakib

Bangladesh's build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup was marred with controversy. Tamim Iqbal was not selected in the final squad after he reportedly declined to bat in the middle order for the sake of the side. The entire saga did play a role in Bangladesh's performance at the World Cup.

The Bangla Tigers could only notch two wins in the tournament, which came against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. They also run the risk of losing out on the 2025 Champions Trophy and require India to beat the Netherlands in the final league match of the World Cup to confirm their berth.

When asked about how the dispute between the senior figures had an impact on Bangladesh's campaign, Taskin Ahmen said:

"As a player, we didn't have any control over it (Shakib's problem with Tamim). Definitely, no disturbance is good for the team. It is better not to have any disturbances."

He also spoke about Allan Donald, who left his role as the team's fast-bowling coach following the end of BAngladesh's World Cup campaign.

"He (Donald) took care of our fast bowling exceptionally well. He always backed us regardless of our performance. He motivated us a lot. I enjoyed working with him. He is leaving us, but that's life. Every coach has a two or four-year span. I wish him for his future," Taskin added.

Bangladesh's home series against New Zealand is scheduled to begin on November 28, with the first Test to be played in Sylhet.