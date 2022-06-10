"Tauba Tauba, saara mood kharab kar diya!" - Fans slam Rishabh Pant, Iyer's drop as SA thump India in 1st T20I

Team India couldn't secure their 13th consecutive T20I win as South Africa thumped the hosts by seven wickets in Delhi on June 9. David Miller (64* off 31) and Rassie van der Dussen (75* off 46) put up an incredible 131 runs for the fourth wicket to hand India a comprehensive loss.
The hosts seemed to have enough runs on the board when they posted 211/4. But some questionable decision-making by captain Rishabh Pant, coupled with poor bowling from the hosts at the death, cost India what could have been a world record in terms of consecutive wins.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see such a talented bowling attack being clobbered to all parts of the ground. They slammed Pant for giving just two overs to a game-changer like Yuzvendra Chahal.
Some also felt Shreyas Iyer's drop gave Van der Dussen a new lease of life as he smashed 46 runs off his next 16 balls. This loss also made some fans accept that the Men in Blue need experienced players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the shortest format too.
India leaked a staggering 105 runs in last seven overs of the chase
Although Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock got off to a decent start, Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept the hosts in control with some tight bowling upfront. He also bagged the wicket of the opposition skipper in the third over.
Harshal Patel also showed why his change-ups are among the best in the world as he ended a blazing cameo from Dwaine Pretorius. When De Kock also departed, it looked like the Men in Blue had their noses in front.
But David Miller gradually found the middle of his bat and unleashed a lethal counter-attack on the hosts. Rassie van der Dussen was 29(30) when Iyer dropped his catch. He got going from the other end after that and there was no respite for Pant and his troops.
The hosts will hope to bounce back in the second T20I to be played at Cuttack on June 12.