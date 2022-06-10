"Tauba Tauba, saara mood kharab kar diya!" - Fans slam Rishabh Pant, Iyer's drop as SA thump India in 1st T20I

Team India couldn't secure their 13th consecutive T20I win as South Africa thumped the hosts by seven wickets in Delhi on June 9. David Miller (64* off 31) and Rassie van der Dussen (75* off 46) put up an incredible 131 runs for the fourth wicket to hand India a comprehensive loss.

The hosts seemed to have enough runs on the board when they posted 211/4. But some questionable decision-making by captain Rishabh Pant, coupled with poor bowling from the hosts at the death, cost India what could have been a world record in terms of consecutive wins.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see such a talented bowling attack being clobbered to all parts of the ground. They slammed Pant for giving just two overs to a game-changer like Yuzvendra Chahal.

Some also felt Shreyas Iyer's drop gave Van der Dussen a new lease of life as he smashed 46 runs off his next 16 balls. This loss also made some fans accept that the Men in Blue need experienced players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the shortest format too.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sagar @sagarcasm 1. Team India while batting

2. Team India while bowling 1. Team India while batting2. Team India while bowling https://t.co/R5x0BHmNax

Jassa @JasCricket This match is where you should know why Arshdeep is a far better choice than any of the fast bowlers available in the squad. Its not always about wickets in T20. This match is where you should know why Arshdeep is a far better choice than any of the fast bowlers available in the squad. Its not always about wickets in T20.

° @anubhav__tweets India have appointed 3 different Captains but are yet to beat this India have appointed 3 different Captains but are yet to beat this 👑 https://t.co/aMVXRRaVOn

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803



With Rohit Sharma : 11 matches , 11 wins



Without Rohit Sharma : 6 matches , 6 losses



India in 2022

With Rohit Sharma : 11 matches , 11 wins

Without Rohit Sharma : 6 matches , 6 losses

∆ R K U 45 @DoubleHundred4 4-1 loading....

Won't be surprised if we will lose 5-0 4-1 loading.... Won't be surprised if we will lose 5-0

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India have lost their 6th consecutive match against South Africa in 2022. India have lost their 6th consecutive match against South Africa in 2022.

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar 's Last 18 mtches



Lost (C Pant)*

Won (C Rohit)

Won (C Rohit)

Won (C Rohit)

Won (C Rohit)

Won (C Rohit)

Won (C Rohit)

Won (C Rohit)

Won (C Rohit)

Won (C Rohit)

Won (C Rohit)

Won (C Rohit)

Won (C Rohit)

Lost (C Rahul)

Lost (C Rahul)

Lost (C Rahul)

Lost (C Kohli)

🇮🇳's Last 18 mtches
Lost (C Pant)*
Won (C Rohit)
Won (C Rohit)
Won (C Rohit)
Won (C Rohit)
Won (C Rohit)
Won (C Rohit)
Won (C Rohit)
Won (C Rohit)
Won (C Rohit)
Won (C Rohit)
Won (C Rohit)
Won (C Rohit)
Lost (C Rahul)
Lost (C Rahul)
Lost (C Rahul)
Lost (C Kohli)
Lost (C Rahul)

Shrish🍹 @Shrishteaa Hardik Pandya/ Shreyas Iyer could be way better captains than Rishabh Pant. Hardik Pandya/ Shreyas Iyer could be way better captains than Rishabh Pant.

Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 @CamlinTweets Bruh, Chahal bowled only 2 overs from overs 3 - 19 Bruh, Chahal bowled only 2 overs from overs 3 - 19 😭😭

InsideOut @LoyalFanOfSKY63 Idli Iyer Played for South Africa? Idli Iyer Played for South Africa?

Udit @udit_buch to Miller 🤬 in matter of few days I've gone from Millerto Miller 🤬 in matter of few days I've gone from Miller 😍 to Miller 🤬 in matter of few days 😭

𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐊™ @NextBiIIionairs This why we need experienced captain leading for india. We cannot defend 200+ runs with the attack of Harshal, Bhuvi and Yuzi as a main bowler. This why we need experienced captain leading for india. We cannot defend 200+ runs with the attack of Harshal, Bhuvi and Yuzi as a main bowler.

Anuj Verma @Anuj_khoond This loss is on Shreyas. Played with a strike rate of 130 when plateform was so good to go even better. And man was awful in the field.

Good reality check this for India. This loss is on Shreyas. Played with a strike rate of 130 when plateform was so good to go even better. And man was awful in the field.Good reality check this for India.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Winning matches isn't as easy as Rohit Sharma made it look like. Best leader. @ImRo45 .... Winning matches isn't as easy as Rohit Sharma made it look like. Best leader. @ImRo45 .... https://t.co/dqUK9eiAda

Abhay @TheRampShot Rishabh Pant’s captaincy fiasco today is enough to justify that he is not a captaincy material and should not be considered for India’s leadership in future. Rahul, Iyer & Hardik all better option than him. Rishabh Pant’s captaincy fiasco today is enough to justify that he is not a captaincy material and should not be considered for India’s leadership in future. Rahul, Iyer & Hardik all better option than him.

gautam @itzgautamm This was inevitable when you give captaincy to Pant instead of IPL winning captain Hardik Pandya. #INDvsSA This was inevitable when you give captaincy to Pant instead of IPL winning captain Hardik Pandya. #INDvsSA

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals 𝘗𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘩𝘢𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘪 𝘬𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘵𝘦 𝘗𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘩𝘢𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘪 𝘬𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘵𝘦 💔 https://t.co/KLDvuvPI3R

Neelabh @CricNeelabh

#INDvSA We will face this South Africa in T20 World Cup this year in Australia after Pakistan whom we got beaten by last year. We will face this South Africa in T20 World Cup this year in Australia after Pakistan whom we got beaten by last year.#INDvSA

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Before being dropped by Shreyas Iyer: 29 off 30 balls



Before being dropped by Shreyas Iyer: 29 off 30 balls

After being dropped by Shreyas Iyer: 46 off 16 balls

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns This is the first time India has lost a T20I match while defending 200+. This is the first time India has lost a T20I match while defending 200+.

Manav @Manav_161 The fact that this is india's close to best t20 bowling attack 🤣 still we lost. Bhai wc me kya karenge yeh The fact that this is india's close to best t20 bowling attack 🤣 still we lost. Bhai wc me kya karenge yeh

_deepak.jain1827 @Deepakjain1827

Chahal bowled only 2 overs ?? And hardik just 1 over ?? #TeamIndia What is this Rishabh PantChahal bowled only 2 overs ?? And hardik just 1 over ?? #INDvsSA What is this Rishabh Pant Chahal bowled only 2 overs ?? And hardik just 1 over ?? #INDvsSA #TeamIndia

Archer @poserarcher First they bowled yuzi in power play then clearly underbowls his overs.

Bad tactics Pant. First they bowled yuzi in power play then clearly underbowls his overs.Bad tactics Pant.

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Unreal bottle job by team india, might be missing Bumrah. Unreal bottle job by team india, might be missing Bumrah.

°•••Imran•••° @ImranRO45

𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬

: 𝟔 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝟔 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫
𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 #RohitSharma : 𝟏𝟏 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 , 𝟏𝟏 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬
𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬: 𝟔 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝟔 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬
𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐟 𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐨𝐭 , 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India have played 17 matches in 2022:



- Won all captained by Rohit Sharma - 11.

India have played 17 matches in 2022:

- Won all captained by Rohit Sharma - 11.
- Lost all captained by others - 6.

Priyanshu Khandelwal¹⁸ 🇮🇳 @Priyanshuinnn



That's it , That's the tweet Three main pillars of India in all formatsThat's it , That's the tweet Three main pillars of India in all formats 🔥That's it , That's the tweet https://t.co/QdrUKIMg1V

S.R. @SR_9220 MugIyer

28 ball 36

Pant ko almost run out karaya.

Dussen ka catch chhoda.

Dilli ki kuptaani Pant ke haathon jaane ka ab tk malaal hai MugIyer28 ball 36Pant ko almost run out karaya.Dussen ka catch chhoda.Dilli ki kuptaani Pant ke haathon jaane ka ab tk malaal hai

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar took full advantage of the fact that Shreyas Iyer will get all the slamming for drop catch. 🥵 Bhuvneshwar Kumar took full advantage of the fact that Shreyas Iyer will get all the slamming for drop catch. 🥵

Udit @udit_buch Iyer was 26(11) when I praised him. Since then scored 10(16) and dropped a catch off Miller 🥲 Iyer was 26(11) when I praised him. Since then scored 10(16) and dropped a catch off Miller 🥲

Manya @CSKian716 Iyer first slowed down with the bat and then dropped a batter who turned the tide in SA's favor. Iyer fully celebrated Pant's first game as captain. Iyer first slowed down with the bat and then dropped a batter who turned the tide in SA's favor. Iyer fully celebrated Pant's first game as captain.

Kishore. @Jaffa25_ Pant should never have (c) written in front of his name ever again for India. Pant should never have (c) written in front of his name ever again for India.

Manya @CSKian716 Tactical drops will never be discussed again in cricket discourse thanks to King Iyer. Tactical drops will never be discussed again in cricket discourse thanks to King Iyer.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 I know Shreyas Iyer is going to receive a lot of stick for that drop, but it wasn't as though RvD was winning SA the game at that point. Irrespective of that drop, the bowling in the second half (save for Avesh) has been abysmal! #INDvsSA I know Shreyas Iyer is going to receive a lot of stick for that drop, but it wasn't as though RvD was winning SA the game at that point. Irrespective of that drop, the bowling in the second half (save for Avesh) has been abysmal! #INDvsSA

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket Iyer scapegoat ban raha hai.. that was just poor bowling and weird tactics.. khair choro Iyer scapegoat ban raha hai.. that was just poor bowling and weird tactics.. khair choro 😂

Ram @Flick_of_wrists Rishabh pant working on wicketkeeping, batting, captaining all at once



Rishabh pant working on wicketkeeping, batting, captaining all at once https://t.co/IPRKkDPs21

Abhi! @abhiraj1717 Indian cricket team in future, if Rishabh pant becomes the permanent captain ever, #INDvSA Indian cricket team in future, if Rishabh pant becomes the permanent captain ever, #INDvSA https://t.co/2Z4PsObY03

𝕾𝖕𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖆𝖓🍁 🇮🇳 @HARGOVINDLAXKAR

indian fans to Rishabh Pant

#INDvSA Worst Captaincy Rishabh Pantindian fans to Rishabh Pant Worst Captaincy Rishabh Pantindian fans to Rishabh Pant#INDvSA https://t.co/yqXtlGpV04

Varnata @VarnataSingh

but all 3 primary Pace bowlers's 4 overs Quota is completed.

Chahal Bowling Last over



Captaincy!



#INDvsSA 20th over is yet to be bowledbut all 3 primary Pace bowlers's 4 overs Quota is completed.Chahal Bowling Last overCaptaincy! 20th over is yet to be bowledbut all 3 primary Pace bowlers's 4 overs Quota is completed. Chahal Bowling Last over 👀Captaincy! #INDvsSA

Dr. M. Kumar @WhiteCoat_no_48 🏼 @VarnataSingh 2 years as skipper in franchise cricket...been for good amount of time with the Indian team, yet lacks some basic game awareness on multiple ocassions but yeah #YoungCaptain @VarnataSingh 2 years as skipper in franchise cricket...been for good amount of time with the Indian team, yet lacks some basic game awareness on multiple ocassions but yeah #YoungCaptain ✌🏼😐

India leaked a staggering 105 runs in last seven overs of the chase

Although Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock got off to a decent start, Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept the hosts in control with some tight bowling upfront. He also bagged the wicket of the opposition skipper in the third over.

Harshal Patel also showed why his change-ups are among the best in the world as he ended a blazing cameo from Dwaine Pretorius. When De Kock also departed, it looked like the Men in Blue had their noses in front.

But David Miller gradually found the middle of his bat and unleashed a lethal counter-attack on the hosts. Rassie van der Dussen was 29(30) when Iyer dropped his catch. He got going from the other end after that and there was no respite for Pant and his troops.

The hosts will hope to bounce back in the second T20I to be played at Cuttack on June 12.

