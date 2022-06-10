×
Create
Notifications

"Tauba Tauba, saara mood kharab kar diya!" - Fans slam Rishabh Pant, Iyer's drop as SA thump India in 1st T20I

Fans were disappointed with India&#039;s tactics and efforts while defending 212. (P.C.:BCCI)
Fans were disappointed with India's tactics and efforts while defending 212. (P.C.:BCCI)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 10, 2022 01:13 AM IST

Team India couldn't secure their 13th consecutive T20I win as South Africa thumped the hosts by seven wickets in Delhi on June 9. David Miller (64* off 31) and Rassie van der Dussen (75* off 46) put up an incredible 131 runs for the fourth wicket to hand India a comprehensive loss.

The hosts seemed to have enough runs on the board when they posted 211/4. But some questionable decision-making by captain Rishabh Pant, coupled with poor bowling from the hosts at the death, cost India what could have been a world record in terms of consecutive wins.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see such a talented bowling attack being clobbered to all parts of the ground. They slammed Pant for giving just two overs to a game-changer like Yuzvendra Chahal.

Some also felt Shreyas Iyer's drop gave Van der Dussen a new lease of life as he smashed 46 runs off his next 16 balls. This loss also made some fans accept that the Men in Blue need experienced players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the shortest format too.

Here are some of the reactions:

1. Team India while batting2. Team India while bowling https://t.co/R5x0BHmNax
This match is where you should know why Arshdeep is a far better choice than any of the fast bowlers available in the squad. Its not always about wickets in T20.
India have appointed 3 different Captains but are yet to beat this 👑 https://t.co/aMVXRRaVOn
India in 2022 With Rohit Sharma : 11 matches , 11 wins Without Rohit Sharma : 6 matches , 6 losses 💔
4-1 loading.... Won't be surprised if we will lose 5-0
India have lost their 6th consecutive match against South Africa in 2022.
🇮🇳's Last 18 mtchesLost (C Pant)*Won (C Rohit)Won (C Rohit)Won (C Rohit)Won (C Rohit)Won (C Rohit)Won (C Rohit)Won (C Rohit)Won (C Rohit)Won (C Rohit)Won (C Rohit)Won (C Rohit)Won (C Rohit)Lost (C Rahul)Lost (C Rahul)Lost (C Rahul)Lost (C Kohli)Lost (C Rahul)
Team India without Rohit sharma #INDvsSA #INDvSA https://t.co/uCcPwOwsSd
Hardik Pandya/ Shreyas Iyer could be way better captains than Rishabh Pant.
Bruh, Chahal bowled only 2 overs from overs 3 - 19 😭😭
Unlucky 13. 😔#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TeamIndia #ನಮ್ಮRCB #INDvSA
Idli Iyer Played for South Africa?
I've gone from Miller 😍 to Miller 🤬 in matter of few days 😭
How this guy defended 8 runs against this version of David Miller 😭 https://t.co/hnWVpi9Vcv
This why we need experienced captain leading for india. We cannot defend 200+ runs with the attack of Harshal, Bhuvi and Yuzi as a main bowler.
Without Rohit and Virat this Indian team is nothing 🥺🥺💔 miss you guys @imVkohli @ImRo45 #INDvSA #TeamIndia #RishabhPant
This loss is on Shreyas. Played with a strike rate of 130 when plateform was so good to go even better. And man was awful in the field.Good reality check this for India.
Winning matches isn't as easy as Rohit Sharma made it look like. Best leader. @ImRo45 .... https://t.co/dqUK9eiAda
Rishabh Pant’s captaincy fiasco today is enough to justify that he is not a captaincy material and should not be considered for India’s leadership in future. Rahul, Iyer & Hardik all better option than him.
This was inevitable when you give captaincy to Pant instead of IPL winning captain Hardik Pandya. #INDvsSA
𝘗𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘩𝘢𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘪 𝘬𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘵𝘦 💔 https://t.co/KLDvuvPI3R
We will face this South Africa in T20 World Cup this year in Australia after Pakistan whom we got beaten by last year.#INDvSA
Before being dropped by Shreyas Iyer: 29 off 30 balls After being dropped by Shreyas Iyer: 46 off 16 balls
This is the first time India has lost a T20I match while defending 200+.
The fact that this is india's close to best t20 bowling attack 🤣 still we lost. Bhai wc me kya karenge yeh
What is this Rishabh Pant Chahal bowled only 2 overs ?? And hardik just 1 over ?? #INDvsSA #TeamIndia
First they bowled yuzi in power play then clearly underbowls his overs.Bad tactics Pant.
Unreal bottle job by team india, might be missing Bumrah.
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 #RohitSharma : 𝟏𝟏 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 , 𝟏𝟏 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 : 𝟔 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝟔 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐟 𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐨𝐭 , 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 @ImRo45 https://t.co/00lBXqIpc6
India have played 17 matches in 2022:- Won all captained by Rohit Sharma - 11.- Lost all captained by others - 6.
Bas karo Milli paa. 🤕 https://t.co/oRcDJ0YVA9
Three main pillars of India in all formats 🔥That's it , That's the tweet https://t.co/QdrUKIMg1V
MugIyer28 ball 36Pant ko almost run out karaya.Dussen ka catch chhoda.Dilli ki kuptaani Pant ke haathon jaane ka ab tk malaal hai
Bhuvneshwar Kumar took full advantage of the fact that Shreyas Iyer will get all the slamming for drop catch. 🥵
Iyer was 26(11) when I praised him. Since then scored 10(16) and dropped a catch off Miller 🥲
Iyer first slowed down with the bat and then dropped a batter who turned the tide in SA's favor. Iyer fully celebrated Pant's first game as captain.
Pant should never have (c) written in front of his name ever again for India.
Tactical drops will never be discussed again in cricket discourse thanks to King Iyer.
I know Shreyas Iyer is going to receive a lot of stick for that drop, but it wasn't as though RvD was winning SA the game at that point. Irrespective of that drop, the bowling in the second half (save for Avesh) has been abysmal! #INDvsSA
Iyer scapegoat ban raha hai.. that was just poor bowling and weird tactics.. khair choro 😂
Rishabh pant working on wicketkeeping, batting, captaining all at once https://t.co/IPRKkDPs21
Rishabh Pant's captaincy tonight: https://t.co/FyAhh4DIPs
Indian cricket team in future, if Rishabh pant becomes the permanent captain ever, #INDvSA https://t.co/2Z4PsObY03
Worst Captaincy Rishabh Pantindian fans to Rishabh Pant#INDvSA https://t.co/yqXtlGpV04
20th over is yet to be bowledbut all 3 primary Pace bowlers's 4 overs Quota is completed. Chahal Bowling Last over 👀Captaincy! #INDvsSA
@VarnataSingh 2 years as skipper in franchise cricket...been for good amount of time with the Indian team, yet lacks some basic game awareness on multiple ocassions but yeah #YoungCaptain ✌🏼😐

India leaked a staggering 105 runs in last seven overs of the chase

Although Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock got off to a decent start, Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept the hosts in control with some tight bowling upfront. He also bagged the wicket of the opposition skipper in the third over.

Harshal Patel also showed why his change-ups are among the best in the world as he ended a blazing cameo from Dwaine Pretorius. When De Kock also departed, it looked like the Men in Blue had their noses in front.

Also Read Article Continues below

But David Miller gradually found the middle of his bat and unleashed a lethal counter-attack on the hosts. Rassie van der Dussen was 29(30) when Iyer dropped his catch. He got going from the other end after that and there was no respite for Pant and his troops.

The hosts will hope to bounce back in the second T20I to be played at Cuttack on June 12.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...