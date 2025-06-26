“Taunted me saying I will not get more than 5-10” - Shikhar Dhawan’s stunning revelation from IND vs PAK 2015 World Cup match

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that he faced taunts from spectators as he walked out to bat during India's 2015 ODI World Cup opener against Pakistan at Adelaide. The 39-year-old said that spectators told him that he would not score more than 5-10 runs and he used the words to motivate himself as he walked out to bat.

Dhawan made 73 runs in the match, sharing a 129-run partnership for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who made 107 as India won the match by 76 runs.

"India’s opening game of that World Cup was against Pakistan in Adelaide. I remember, when I was stepping out to bat in this opening encounter, some members of the crowd taunted me saying that I will not get more than 5–10 runs.

"I used the taunts to motivate myself. Before I got run out, I had scored 73 and put on 129 with Virat for the second wicket. I hadn’t been in good form in the build-up, but this knock really helped me regain my confidence," Dhawan wrote in his autobiography "The One: Cricket, My Life and More" (via Sportstar).

The 39-year-old further said that the same spectators who had taunted him before his innings applauded him as he made his way back to the dressing room. Dhawan also praised MS Dhoni for his support during the course of the campaign.

"When I returned after being dismissed, the same members of the crowd who had taunted me, started clapping for me. I remember this incident not just for the change in fortune but also for the way Dhoni Bhai backed me a lot, because that really changed my mindset," he added.

Shikhar Dhawan opens up about visiting Blue Mountains in Sydney before 2015 ODI World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan endured a difficult run with the bat in the lead up to the 2015 ODI World Cup. Before the start of the mega event, he decided to visit a retreat centre in Sydney to refresh and feel mentally good.

"Before the World Cup, there was a small break which I utilized by visiting a retreat centre at the Blue Mountains in Sydney run by The Brahma Kumaris for a day. Later in my life, this centre and especially their key person, Shivani Didi, ended up becoming an integral part of my life. When I came back, Dhoni Bhai asked me: ‘What did you do there?’

"I told him: ‘I just relaxed, did meditation. It was a good feeling.’ That’s the reason I had gone for this retreat," Dhawan wrote in his autobiography.

Dhawan emerged as India's highest run-getter in the tournament. He made 412 runs in eight matches at an average of 51.50 as the Men in Blue reached the semifinals, where they lost to eventual winners Australia.

