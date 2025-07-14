"It's all going to go really well" - Team India all-rounder's big statement on Day 5 of pulsating ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar has asserted that the visitors are confident of winning the closely contested Lord's Test against England on Day 5. Playing down India's batting collapse in the last session on Day 4, Sundar stated that India are satisfied with the position they find themselves in.

Ad

Bowlers dominated Day 4 of the Lord's Test between India and England on Sunday, July 13. Resuming their second innings on 2-0, England were bowled out for 192 as Sundar starred with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claimed two each. Chasing 193, India got off to a shocking start and were in big trouble at 58-4 at stumps on Day 4 of the thrilling Test.

While India still need 135 runs to win the Lord's Test and go 2-1 up in the five-match series, Sundar expressed confidence about the visitors chasing down the target on Day 5. At a press conference on Sunday, the all-rounder was asked about India's approach in the chase. He replied:

Ad

Trending

"In Test cricket, there's nothing called the best approach because you've got to be slightly different when it's required of you. We'll just assess tomorrow in the morning and play to the situation and play to the merit.

"We know it's all going to go really well for us," the 25-year-old asserted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Having bowled out England for 192, Team India would ideally have wanted to lose as few wickets as possible before close on play on Day 4 at Lord's. However, they ended up losing four. Despite England's brilliant fightback, Sundar claimed that India are content with the position they are in.

"We would take it any day. We [will] really come out positive tomorrow. We've got some solid batsmen in the dressing room and it's exciting in every way. Winning a Test at Lord’s is going to be amazing. So, I think we're sitting pretty," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chasing 193, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck, Karun Nair for 14, skipper Shubman Gill for 6 and nightwatchman Akash Deep for 1.

"Definitely one of the best days" - Washington Sundar on four-wicket haul on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Sundar was the unexpected hero for India with the ball on Day 4 of the Lord's Test. The off spinner was expected to keep things tight at one end so that the pacers could go hard for the wickets at the other end. However, he ended up dismissing Joe Root (40), Jamie Smith (8), Ben Stokes (33) and Shoaib Bashir (2) to put India on top in the contest.

Ad

Reflecting on his performance, the all-rounder admitted that it was among his best performances with the ball away from home. He said:

"Definitely one of the best days with the ball for me, especially outside of India. I had some solid plans coming into this Test match and really wanted to execute them both in first and second innings."

While India lost four wickets before stumps on Day 4, opener KL Rahul was unbeaten on 33. With Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar still to bat, India would be confident of chasing down the target if they start well on Day 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news