Team India announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025; experienced seamer omitted

Team India have named a 15-man contingent for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the squad during a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18.

Teams partaking in the tournament were supposed to name their squads by the deadline (January 12) set by the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) requested an extension as they needed a fitness update over some of their recovering players.

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav have been named in the team, and are expected to return from their injuries on time. The right-arm pacer is expected to miss the first couple of ODIs against England, as Harshit Rana has been named to play in those fixtures.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, however, misses out from the squad. Veteran seamer Mohammed Shami returns to the fold after a lengthy absence since the 2023 ODI World Cup, while Arshdeep Singh also earns a call-up for a major ODI tournament as a left-arm option.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been picked as the reserve opener, while Shubman Gill is the vice-captain.

Despite his imperious form in the format of late, Karun Nair was not considered for the squad. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson also misses out, with the selectors opting for KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant instead.

In terms of spin department, India have gone all-rounder heavy with all three of Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja all named. Kuldeep Yadav is the sole wrist spin option in the team.

Team India squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Team India drawn in Group A in Champions Trophy 2025

The Men in Blue have been drawn alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025. They will kickstart their campaign with a clash against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.

All of India's matches will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of the hybrid model imposed by the ICC. India last won the tournament in 2013, while they made it to the finals, the last time it was held in 2017.

