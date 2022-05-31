Team India to assemble on June 5 in Delhi for 5 T20Is against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked its players to reach Delhi by June 5 for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) done and dusted, the focus shifts back to international cricket as the Men in Blue hosts the Proteas next month.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI has messaged its players on Monday to reach the capital latest by June 5. The players are scheduled to have a few training sessions before preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia begin.

KL Rahul will lead the 18-member squad while wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will be his deputy. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, who stole the limelight in the recently concluded IPL 2022, have been rewarded with debut calls.

South Africa, led by young and dynamic batter Temba Bavuma, will arrive in Delhi on June 2. David Miller, who played in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday, will join the team in the national capital.

The remaining four matches are scheduled to take place in Cuttack on June 12, Vizag on June 14, Rajkot on June 17 and Bangalore on June 19.

Rahul, Pant and Iyer to join India's test squad in UK after fifth T20I

The Men in Blue's Test squad, which is scheduled to play England, will leave for the United Kingdom on June 16, while the Ireland-bound white-ball squad will depart on June 23-24.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are part of both the T20I and Test squads that will play South Africa and England respectively. They will leave for the UK after the fifth T20I against the Proteas on June 19 from Bangalore.

The BCCI has already confirmed that VVS Laxman will coach the national team in the two T20Is against Ireland, while Rahul Dravid will be busy with the Test contingent. However, it is still unclear whether Dravid will be available for the entire T20I series against South Africa.

The fifth and final Test between India and England is scheduled to commence on July 1 in Birmingham.

Edited by Diptanil Roy