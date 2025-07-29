Team India batting coach shares an update on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has stated that no decision has been taken yet over whether lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah will play the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, which starts on Thursday, July 31. Kotak, however, confirmed that Bumrah is fit for the final Test of the series.Significantly, ahead of the ongoing tour of England, the Indian team management had confirmed that Bumrah would only be playing three of the five Tests as part of his workload management. However, the Indian think-tank might be forced to do a U-turn with a series on the line. England are 2-1 up and the visitors need to win the last Test at The Oval to level the series.Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, July 29, Kotak shared an update on the chances of Bumrah playing the last Test of the series and said:&quot;No discussion on Jasprit Bumrah playing. Bumrah is fit now. According to his load, he has bowled one inning in the last match. So, obviously head coach, our physio and captain, will have a discussion and decide.&quot;There have been mixed reactions among experts and fans over the Indian team management's decision pertaining to Bumrah's workload. The right-arm pacer has featured in three Tests so far and has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 26, with two five-fers. He picked up 5-83 in Leeds and 5-74 at Lord's. The fast bowler is currently the second-leading wicket-taker in the Test series.&quot;There is grass on the wicket&quot; - Indian batting coach on The Oval surfaceAsked about the pitch for the fifth and final Test at The Oval, India's batting coach Kotak admitted that there is some grass on the wicket. He, however, stated that they would get to know the wicket better only when they play on it. Kotak said:&quot;There is grass on the wicket. Apart from Manchester, there has been grass on all the other wickets in the series. There is some moisture. Traditionally, the bounce is good here. There is also some movement early on and runs can also be scored. This data, however, is from 2019 and we are in 2025 now. So, when we play we'll know exactly how the wicket is.&quot;India stayed alive in the five-match series by coming up with a defiant batting effort in the fourth Test in Manchester. Facing a huge deficit of 311 runs, they scored 425-4 in their second innings as Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja all hit hundreds.