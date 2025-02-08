Virat Kohli’s availability status for IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI: Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak provides a major update 

Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has confirmed that Virat Kohli is fit to play in the second ODI against England at the Barbati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The former India captain had missed the first match of the series in Nagpur due to a swelling in his right knee.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Kotak said (as quoted by news agency PTI):

“Virat Kohli is fit to play second ODI against England on Sunday.”

He, however, did not indicate who would be left out to accommodate Kohli into the playing XI in Cuttack. Kotak said:

"It is captain (Rohit Sharma) and coach's (Gautam Gambhir) call. I can't answer this.”

Earlier, Indian batter Shubman Gill had also confirmed that Kohli’s injury was not serious and that he would be available for the second ODI against England. Speaking after his match-winning knock of 87 in the first one-dayer, Gill stated:

"When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee. He was fine till yesterday's practice session. There's nothing to worry. He will definitely be fit for the next game."

India won the first ODI against England by four wickets at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Batting first after winning the toss, England were all out for 248 in 47.4 overs as debutant pacer Harshit Rana and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed three scalps each. In the chase, Gill scored 87 off 96, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 59 off 36 and Axar Patel 52 off 47.

Shreyas Iyer revealed he played in Nagpur ODI only because Virat Kohli was unfit

Speaking after playing a major role in India's four-wicket victory in Nagpur, Shreyas revealed that he was not supposed to play the opening match of the series, but only got a chance because of Kohli's injury. In a post-match interaction, he revealed (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"So, funny story. I was watching a movie last night, I thought I could extend my night, but then I got a call from skipper saying that you may play because Virat has got a swollen knee. And then [I] hurried back to my room, went off to sleep straightaway."

It would be interesting to see whom Kohli replaces in the playing XI for the second ODI against England in Cuttack. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was handed his one-day debut in Nagpur and was dismissed for 15 off 22, could make way for the former India captain.

