Team India become No. 1 across formats after five-wicket win over Australia in Mohali

Team India has triggered an ICC rankings history following their comfortable five-wicket win over Australia in the 1st ODI at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22. The Men in Blue are the No.1 ranked side in all three formats, having held the top spot in Tests and T20Is before the fixture in Mohali.

With 116 rating points, India dethroned arch-rivals Pakistan (115) from the summit of the rankings. Australia are third in the standings with 111 points in their kitty. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are hitting their straps at the right time, especially with the 2023 World Cup fast approaching.

Expand Tweet

Led by Rohit Sharma, India emerged as the Asia Cup champions after steamrolling Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final in Colombo last week.

Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad share 142-run opening stand as India overcome Australia

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who was the stand-in captain in Mohali during the 1st ODI against Australia won a crucial toss and elected to field first. David Warner top-scored with 52 as the tourists made 276 in their allotted 50 overs, losing their final wicket off the last ball of the innings.

Mohammed Shami registered his career-best figures of 10-1-51-5, including wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith.

In reply, Gill and Gaikwad looked supreme from the word go as the pair shared a 142-run opening stand. Australia's premier spinner Adam Zampa struck twice to send the openers back to the pavilion. Shreyas Iyer's suicidal run-out also proved cataclysmic for the hosts, followed by Ishan Kishan edging one to the keeper.

However, the 80-run stand between Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav brought them back into the game. Suryakumar perished after his half-century, but Rahul smashed a four and a six to finish off the match.

Expand Tweet

The second ODI will take place in Indore on September 24. Regular captain Rohit Sharma will return for the third ODI, which will also be the final game before the World Cup gets underway on October 5.