Team India begin training as remaining squad tests negative - Reports 

Team India have begun training in Ahmedabad after no new COVID-19 positive results were found in the latest round of testing. A total of seven members of the Indian camp have contracted the virus ahead of the ODI series.

According to the itinerary, the team was supposed to conduct their first training session following the culmination of a three-day quarantine after reaching Ahmedabad.

Awaiting the results of the latest round of testing following the outbreak, the session was apparently canceled. After the test results were declared, the team took part in a light training session.

A veteran official told the PTI:

"Today is a light session where the players have been accompanied by trainers."

Another source confirmed to ANI that no new positive cases have been reported. The source stated:

"No new COVID-19 case has been reported in the bubble and the members have started training. The players barring the positive members have started training."

The team won't be able to avail the services of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the series, leading the BCCI to call upon reinforcements at the top of the order.

Mayank Agarwal brought in as cover into the India ODI squad

The team has a large contingent consisting of 26 members in place in Ahmedabad. Following the outbreak among the players, the management opted to bring in a single player in the form of Mayank Agarwal.

The opener has been donning the role of the backup opener in the ODI circuit for a while. The 30-year-old was roped in by the Indian team at the 2019 World Cup as well following an injury to Vijay Shankar.

Another prospective addition to the squad is Ishan Kishan. The wicketkeeper-batter has reportedly been added to the ODI squad as a backup option for Rishabh Pant.

Kishan lies as the probable opening partner for Rohit Sharma in the first ODI alongside Venkatesh Iyer.

BCCI @BCCI ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, despite being included, are yet to join the squad.

The vice-captain will reportedly join the side after attending his sister's wedding. Agarwal, on the other hand, is unlikely to feature in the first contest as he is still in quarantine at the moment.

Also Read Article Continues below

The first ODI between the two sides will mark India's 1000th fixture in the format. The Men in Blue will become the first side to reach the landmark figure.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar