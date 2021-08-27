Team India bowled with heart, weren’t just going through the motions: Kamran Akmal

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has praised Team India’s bowlers for applying themselves well on Day 2 of the Headingley Test despite being on the back foot.

After bowling out Team India for 78 on the opening day, England continued their domination on Day 2, reaching 423 for 8 at stumps to gain a massive lead of 345 runs. For Team India, Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with two scalps apiece.

Akmal credited the Indian bowlers for not throwing in the towel despite England being in total control of the Test. The Pakistan player said on his YouTube channel:

“Mohammed Siraj looked in great rhythm, and displayed great energy as well. Mohammed Shami bowled really well and so did Jasprit Bumrah. When Siraj comes into bowl, his body language is excellent. It is not easy bowling for a day and a half. Team India, however, have bowled with heart. It is not as if they were just going through the motions.”

Akmal, though, was disappointed with Ishant Sharma’s effort. The lanky Team India pacer conceded 92 runs in 22 overs and went wicketless. Speaking about Sharma, Akmal said:

“Ishant Sharma did not look in any kind of rhythm at all. He looked off colour. From his body language, it looked like he was just running in and bowling, nothing else. There was no great effort from him, considering his experience.”

That's Stumps on Day 2 of the 3⃣rd #ENGvIND Test at Headingley!



England reach 423/8 & lead #TeamIndia by 345 runs.



3⃣ wickets for @MdShami11

2⃣ wickets each for @mdsirajofficial & @imjadeja



121 for Joe Root



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/FChN8SDsxh pic.twitter.com/l2C1RcnTxm — BCCI (@BCCI) August 26, 2021

This is a suitable pitch for Team India: Kamran Akmal

Even though England are way ahead in the Test match with three full days left, all is not lost for Team India, according to Akmal. Pointing out that the pitch in Headingley is a batting beauty, the keeper-batsman said:

“Team India are definitely under pressure and in a state of panic. But it is up to them to find a way out of the hole they have dug themselves in. They should adopt a bold approach with the bat. Anyways they are getting out playing defensive strokes."

"If they can play with the flow, who knows they might just scrape through. Remember there is even bounce on the pitch. There is not much swing and seam movement. This is a suitable pitch for Team India. It will still need a herculean effort (though).”

India are 1-0 up in the five-match series, having won the Lord’s Test by 151 runs. The first Test in Nottingham ended in a draw after rain washed out the last day’s play.

