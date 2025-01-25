Team India bowler bags huge honor, named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh was named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2024. The 25-year-old was also a part of the entourage that won the 2024 ICC Men's T20I World Cup held in the USA and West Indies last year.

Arshdeep had a very eventful 2024 as he was a player that was vital to the T20I side's success. In the last year, Arshdeep played 18 games and picked up 36 wickets, with his best figures of 4/9 in four overs coming against the USA in New York.

Australia's Travis Head, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza were nominated for the honor along with Arshdeep. The 25-year-old won the award for his contributions throughout the last year, most notably in the summit clash of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he registered figures of 2/20 in his four overs.

Speaking to ICC in a video, Arshdeep expressed his joy on winning the T20I Player of the Year award. The Punjab Kings pacer said:

"It is really great to win the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award. Really grateful and thankful to god. Thankful to all who worked behind the scenes and the credit goes to the support staff and the players as well who helped to get the best out of me."

Arshdeep also cited the T20 World Cup as one of the special moments from last year, adding:

"Like every other Indian would say, it was the final we won and I am looking forward to making more such memories. Whether it is being economical or taking wickets, at the start or at the end, I just try to bring the best out of me for the team."

How has Arshdeep Singh gone about at the start of the year?

Arshdeep Singh has had an eventful start to the year. He was a vital cog for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 20 wickets in the seven games he played and putting in an all-round show in the quarterfinals against Maharashtra, scoring 49 with the bat and picking up three wickets.

Arshdeep was also called up to Team India's T20I squad that is playing against England. In the first T20I at Kolkata, the pacer returned with figures of 2/17 as Team India romped home to a seven-wicket win.

