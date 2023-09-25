Team India captain Rohit Sharma poses for a selfie with wife Ritika Sajdeh

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently posed for an endearing selfie with his wife Ritika Sajdeh during his off time from the field.

Rohit is currently on a mini break after participating in the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka earlier this month. It was a successful campaign for Men in Blue as they lifted their first multi-national tournament trophy after five years.

He will return to action in the third and final ODI against Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

Rohit took to his official Instagram handle on Monday, September 25, to give his fans a glimpse of his life outside the cricket field by sharing a selfie with his wife.

You can watch the post below:

What Rohit Sharma did in the 2019 World Cup, Gill could do the same for India this year: Suresh Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently predicted that Shubman Gill might replicate Rohit Sharma's outstanding batting exploits from the 2019 World Cup in the upcoming tournament.

He reckoned Gill as a born leader and also lauded him for his consistency. In a recent discussion on Jio Cinema, Raina said:

"What Rohit Sharma did in the 2019 World Cup; Gill could do the same for India this year. He'll get 50 overs to bat, so it's a takeoff point for his batting. I think he's a born leader and he shows that in his game. He's been consistent for a year and a half. He struggled in the middle against West Indies, but the way he's come back and scored good runs in the Asia Cup. "

"He is looking positive, using good footwork, and from getting out at 40 against the West Indies, he is now comfortably hitting 50s and even 100s," he added. "He'll be one of the most important players at the World Cup. I know that he wants to be a superstar and wants to be the next Virat Kohli and is in that aura already and after this World Cup, we will be talking about him more often."

Do you agree with Suresh Raina's opinion? Let us know your views in the comments section.