Team India to be cautious with players coming into the side after lengthy injury layoffs - Reports

Team India management will employ a cautious approach with players who are returning from lengthy injury layoffs as they do not want any unwelcome casualties in the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is the latest name to make it to the squad following a successful recovery. He was injured midway through the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season and has been out of action since then. While he was named in the Asia Cup squad, he did not travel with the squad due to a separate niggle. Rahul will be available for Team India's matches from the Super Fours stage onwards.

His injury apparently hampered his ability to keep wickets for a long time, which has significantly improved in recent days. A source told the Times of India:

"There has been no complaint when he bats. It's while squatting that he has been feeling his hamstring. That has got much better in the past week. He will join the team for the Colombo leg of the Asia Cup. The World Cup team is likely to be announced in a day or two."

In KL Rahul's absence, Ishan Kishan has done a stellar job in the middle order as the team's wicketkeeper. The left-handed batter scored a brilliant fifty under pressure against Pakistan and is in a good run of form following a prolific series against West Indies as well.

Confirming that Ishan Kishan is viewed as the backup wicketkeeping option and will ease the returning players slowly, the source added:

"Ishan is seen as a back-up opener and a wicket-keeping option who can also bat at No. 5. The team management will be very cautious while pushing the players who are coming back from long injury layoffs. It doesn't want any of the players getting injured right before the World Cup as that can disrupt their plans in a big way. The three-ODI series against Australia at home this month will be a fair indicator."

Ishan will have another chance to impress in the middle order in Team India's upcoming Asia Cup 2023 group-stage contest against Nepal on Monday.

Team India set to be without Jasprit Bumrah for the Nepal clash

The Men in Blue will have to make at least one change to their playing XI from the Pakistan clash as pacer Jasprit Bumrah has returned home for personal reasons. The pacer is likely to be available for the team's matches in the Super Fours stage should India complete the formality by defeating Nepal in their final group match.

Rohit Sharma and company are currently placed second in the Asia Cup points table after being awarded one point for the washed-out contest against Pakistan on Saturday.

Pakistan have already qualified for the Super Fours, while Nepal are placed at the bottom with no points to their name so far.