Team India to continue 20-day break despite COVID scare in England camp

Team India cricketers, who are currently on a 20-day break after the World Test Championship, will continue to enjoy their time away from the sport despite the COVID scare in the England camp.

Speaking to PTI, a BCCI official confirmed that they have not received any intimation from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) or local health authorities about changes in health safety protocols.

The ECB can confirm that seven members of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

The senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity:

"We are aware of the situation. Obviously, ECB and the local health authorities will provide us with any change in existing health safety protocols and that will be strictly followed.

"But we haven't been told anything as of now. The players have not yet been told to cut short their downtime."

Most Indian cricketers are currently enjoying their time with their families and partners in and around London. They will assemble in Durham on July 14 before they kick off their Test camp.

The cricketers will undergo a couple of COVID tests once they are back in London and will then be allowed to enter the bio-bubble. The five-match Test series against India starts on August 4.

Meanwhile, the entire England cricket team was forced into isolation on Tuesday ahead of their limited-overs series against Pakistan after three cricketers and four support staff tested COVID positive. England have witnessed a stiff rise in Delta-3 variant cases of late.

The ECB was forced to announce a brand new squad for the ODI series against Pakistan under the leadership of ace all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Unprecedented times but a proud moment for our nine potential debutants.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZoNbJln0HO — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

"We're in unprecedented territory in terms of replacing an entire squad and management team," Director of England's men's cricket Ashley Giles said on the new development.

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host the first ODI between England and Pakistan on July 8 (Thursday).

