Team India create history with dramatic 6-run victory on Day 5 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test at The Oval

India defeated England by six runs in a thrilling finish in the fifth and final Test of the series at The Oval on Monday, August 4. It was India's smallest victory in Test cricket, in terms of runs.
The previous record was created when India defeated Australia by 13 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2004. Defending 106 runs, India bowled Australia out for 93 runs to win the fourth Test of the series.
Mohammed Siraj took the last wicket of Gus Atkinson, bowled for 17, to send the players and the fans in the stadium into jubilation. It was his fifth wicket of the second innings and 23rd wicket of the series, which helped the tourists level the five-Test series 2-2.
England came out on Day 5, needing 35 runs for victory to clinch the series 3-1. India needed four wickets. Siraj set the tone for the day when he removed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton.
Prasidh Krishna then removed Josh Tongue to force Chris Woakes to walk out to bat with his arm in a sling and 17 runs needed for victory. Atkinson brought the deficit down to seven runs when Siraj delivered the yorker that knocked back the off stump.
Life comes a full circle for Mohammed Siraj in London on Day 5 at The Oval
Three weeks ago, Mohammed Siraj was a picture of dejection at Lord's in London, when he was the last man out in India's second innings. It meant India had lost the match by 22 runs and gone 1-2 down in the series, with two Tests to go.
On Monday, August 4, life came a full circle for Siraj in London, at The Oval, when he took the final wicket of the England innings to help India win the Test match by six runs and level the series 2-2.
