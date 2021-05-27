Team India fast-bowler Mohammed Shami gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Mohammed Shami recently received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The fast-bowler took to Twitter to inform his fans about the news.

Shami shared a picture of himself getting the jab with the caption:

"Got my first dose of vaccine. I urge everyone to get vaccinated and stay safe."

The fast-bowler returned to fitness during the 14th edition of the IPL, which was recently postponed due to breaches in various teams' bio-bubbles. Shami was out of action for over three months as he fractured his arm in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide in 2020.

Shami subsequently missed the next three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the entire home leg against England across all formats.

The pacer did a decent job on his return in IPL 2021, claiming 8 wickets in 8 games while bowling at an economy of 8.12.

The fast bowler has been named for India's upcoming tour of England, and the 30-year-old is expected to play a crucial role over the next few months in the longest format of the game.

Mohammed Shami believes India's pace battery is 'obviously' better than New Zealand's.

Mohammed Shami is the frontrunner to make the playing XI for the World Test Championship final alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.

In a recent interview on Sports Tak, Shami was asked who had the better pace bowling trio - India or New Zealand (Neil Wagner, Tim Southee & Trent Boult). The Indian bowler had a blunt response and claimed the Indian pace attack was 'obviously' better than that of the Kiwis.

"Obviously, we are (better than Boult, Southee and Wagner). When we play Test cricket, even if someone is having a bad day the other bowlers step up. When someone is down we make sure to pick up that teammate and carry the team forward as a unit. We try to cheer him up as well. If you see our records you will have an idea of what I’m talking about. Fans don’t become fans overnight, they know the entire history. We have done a lot of homework to build this fast-bowling trio of me, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah," Mohammed Shami said.

Mohammed Shami has played an integral role in India's run to the final of the World Test Championship, picking up 38 wickets in his last 11 Tests at an average of 30.73.