Team India fear more COVID-19 cases among squad ahead of warm-up match - Reports 

Team India could be gripped by a swarm of COVID-19 cases ahead of their warm-up contest on June 24. The contingent arrived in England on June 16 (Thursday) to prepare for the fifth Test and have set up camp in Leicester to prepare.

Members of the Test squad were asked to undergo an RT-PCR Test before boarding the flight from Mumbai. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned a positive test and, as a result, missed the flight.

He is currently completing his mandatory quarantine in Chennai and is expected to join the squad soon, well in time before the Test match commences on July 1 in Birmingham.

However, the latest developments indicate that former skipper Virat Kohli was also infected by the virus. According to a report from the Times Of India, the 34-year-old tested positive upon arriving in London.

Kohli was not part of the squad that competed in a home series against South Africa, and was last seen in Maldives with his wife Anushka Sharma following a hectic Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign. A source told the Times Of India:

"Yes, Virat too was hit by Covid after returning from holidaying in Maldives, but he's recovered now."

It is to be noted that the fifth Test was initially slated to be played in August 2021. The contest, which was scheduled to be played at Old Trafford, was postponed to 2022 after several members of the Indian coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Medical staff have asked management to not overload India Test squad due to possible COVID-19 infection

While the former captain has fully recovered and joined the team in practice, there are still fears that other members are carrying the virus. With several players possibly suffering from COVID-19 among the squad, the BCCI medical staff have conveyed to the coaching unit to not overload the players.

Strength and Conditioning Coach, Soham Desai, takes us through Day of PracticeStrength and Conditioning Coach, Soham Desai, takes us through Dayof #TeamIndia 's practice session in Leicester as we build up to the #ENGvIND Test. Practice 🔛Strength and Conditioning Coach, Soham Desai, takes us through Day 1⃣ of #TeamIndia's practice session in Leicester as we build up to the #ENGvIND Test. 💪 https://t.co/qxm2f4aglX

Suggesting that head coach Rahul Dravid will have to settle for a cautious approach in the warm-up game, the source added:

"This now means that the tour game against Leicestershire from June 24 won't be as intense as coach Rahul Dravid wanted it to be, since the medical advice is to not overload the players after they've suffered Covid-19. There could be more Covid cases in the team."

The Rohit Sharma-led side are scheduled to play a full-fledged tour of England starting on July 1. Apart from the solitary Test which will settle the ongoing series, the teams will compete in a white ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is.

