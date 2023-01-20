Team India fined 60 percent of their match fee for maintaining slow over rate in 1st ODI against New Zealand

Team India have been handed a hefty fine for maintaining a slow over rate during the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue were found to be three overs behind schedule after time allowances were taken into consideration by match referee Javagal Srinath.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are sanctioned 20 percent of their match fees for every over the side bowl after the stipulated time for the end of the contest.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has accepted the charges leveled by on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire K. N. Ananthapadmanabhan and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

It is to be noted that the rule to bring in an additional fielder inside the 30-yard circle, which is already set in place for the shortest format, will be implemented after the ODI Super League ends. Had the field change rule been in place, the Men in Blue would have been in serious trouble, considering the tight nature of the contest and the belligerent form that Michael Bracewell was in.

The hosts eventually etched out a slender win by 12 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Their next encounter will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, January 21.

Team India have been found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate on recurring occasions

The pattern of holding a slow over rate has been one that Team India have found difficult to get rid of. The point deduction that the violation brings with it in the World test Championship (WTC) has already hampered the team's cause to a slight extent.

As far as ODIs are concerned, slow over rates do not result in any point deduction from the Super League table. However, Team India have breached the rules on a consistent basis, with the most recent being a fine of 80 percent of their match fee during the first ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022.

They were also fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate during the first ODI against the West Indies in August 2022.

Should India work on their over rate issues ahead of the World Cup? Let us know what you think.

