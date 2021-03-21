Team India land in Pune for three-match ODI series against England

Team India are gearing up for the final leg of this long home series against England. Ahead of the ODIs, the team arrived in Pune where all three games are scheduled to be played.

According to Hindustan Times, the Indian Cricket Team flew from Ahmedabad to Pune on a chartered flight and arrived at the destination at around 4:45 PM on Sunday.

The team then went to the Conrad Pune hotel, where they will be staying for the coming week.

Many of the Team India players shared updates with their fans on their social media handles. While Hardik Pandya shared a picture with his son Agastya on-flight, Rohit Sharma shared a selfie from the team bus.

Team India to play an ODI game after over three months

Team India last played in the 50-over format of the game in December 2020 against Australia. In that three-match ODI series, the team lost the first two games before they won the third as a consolation.

They will look forward to making amends in the upcoming series against England. Team India are high on confidence at the moment after wins in the Test and T20I series.

However, they will have to be wary of the fact that England is the ICC No.1 ranked ODI team. India will have to be at the top of their game if they are to make it a hat-trick with a win in the ODI series as well. If India manage to accomplish a clean sweep in this series, they will move to the top of the ICC ODI Team Rankings with 120 rating points.

A 2-1 series victory would mean that they will continue in second place even if New Zealand win their next two ODI games against Bangladesh. However, a 1-2 or 0-3 defeat could see India fall behind New Zealand to third place, especially if the Kiwis win their next two games.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.