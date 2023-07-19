Team India meet West Indies legend Brian Lara ahead of second Test in Trinidad

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and a number of other players met legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara ahead of the second Test of the ongoing series against the West Indies. The second match will be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

Other cricketers like Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane, and also Ruturaj Gaikwad were seen having a brief chat with Lara, probably trying to get some valuable advice from the West Indies great.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, who played so many games against Brian Lara when India and West Indies met in the past, was also seen having a candid conversation in a video posted by BCCI on Twitter.

Click here to check out the video

Rohit Sharma denies 'drastic changes' to India's XI in Trinidad

The visitors won the first Test comfortably by an innings and 141 runs and naturally, there could be a temptation for the team management to rotate the squad and give chances to some other promising players waiting in the wings.

However, captain Rohit Sharma feels there won't be wholesale changes to the playing XI and that they would only make changes that are suitable to the conditions in Trinidad. He stated:

"In Dominica (first Test venue), we had a clear idea when we saw the pitch and knew the conditions. Here we don't have clarity as there is talk of rain, but I don't think there will be drastic changes. But whatever conditions are available, based on that, we will make that decision."

The second Test will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, July 20.

India's squad for WI Tests: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-capt.), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S. Bharat (w.k.), Ishan Kishan (w.k.), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.