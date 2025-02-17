Team India members have fun while posing with their jerseys ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 [Watch]

Team India cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma, had fun while posing with their Champions Trophy jerseys. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of it as it ended with captain Rohit stating stylishly, 'Let's go, it's game time."

The Men in Blue look in good shape ahead of the eight-team event as they recently accomplished a 3-0 ODI series sweep of England in their home season. They are placed with arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A and seem firm favorites to go through to the semi-finals. Rohit is likely playing his final ICC tournament. Hence, especially as a captain, he would want to sign off with another trophy in his cabinet, having won the T20 World Cup last year.

With Pandya and Arshdeep also named in the ICC T20I team of the year, they were also seen posing with a special cap in the above video.

Team India hope to go one step better than the 2017 Champions Trophy

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Led by Virat Kohli in the 2017 edition, the Men in Blue faced their arch-rivals Pakistan in the final at The Oval in London. Although Pakistan were on a winning run after losing their opening game, India were firm favorites as they were unbeaten from the start of the tournament. Nevertheless, Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men walloped their opposition by 180 runs to seal their first title. Fakhar Zaman's 114 did the initial damage as it propelled their side to an imposing 338.

With 339 to defend, Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan delivered incisive spells to rip apart India's in-form batting line-up. Although Pandya clobbered a 43-ball 76, the Men in Blue still suffered a heavy loss. The 2025 edition will see the two nations lock horns on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rohit and Co. will also play all their matches in Dubai despite Pakistan being the designated hosts.

