“Team India must start rotating their players” - Salman Butt feels excess cricket behind Adelaide, Headingley disasters

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt feels playing too much cricket has been responsible for Team India’s batting meltdowns in Adelaide and Headingley. He suggested Virat Kohli and co need to implement the rotation policy without further delay.

Team India were bowled out for 36 in the Adelaide Test late last year. On Wednesday, they succumbed to 78 all out during Day 1 of the Headingley Test.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt stated that a jam-packed cricketing schedule seems to be affecting Team India mentally. He explained:

“There is no doubt that Team India are a top team. They have proved themselves all over the world. But if I have to analyze their below-par performances like 36 all out in Adelaide and 78 here at Headingley, I would put it down to too much cricket."

Butt added:

"Team India play a lot of cricket and their schedule is completely crammed. When you play too much cricket, no matter how good or professional you are, as a human, sometimes the mind just doesn’t respond. When your focus level falls, your output is bound to decrease.”

A tough day at the office for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 as England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 lead by 4️⃣2️⃣ runs at Stumps on Day 1️⃣.









Batting for Team India to implement the rotation policy, Butt pointed out that Kohli’s team will be playing almost non-stop cricket until the T20 World Cup. The former Pakistan batter added:

“I feel Team India must start rotating their players. Recently, someone had commented that India might burnout by the time the T20 World Cup comes around considering the amount of cricket they play. They featured in the World Test Championship final, now they are playing five Tests against England. After that, within a week, they will be in the UAE for the IPL and then they will take part in the T20 World Cup.”

Butt further stated:

“You can imagine the amount of matches Team India cricketers are playing. Remember, recently, they had to send a second team to Sri Lanka because of excess engagement. There are no doubts over the quality and skills of Team India’s players. But I feel too much of cricket has got to them. They need to rotate two three players and have the arsenal. Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur can come in. They can play another batsman as well.”

Team India can consider giving Cheteshwar Pujara a break: Salman Butt

3rd Test. 4.1: WICKET! C Pujara (1) is out, c Jos Buttler b James Anderson, 4/2

Team India’s no.3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara again fell cheaply on Wednesday. He nervously poked at a ball outside off to give a simple catch. According to Butt, Pujara doesn’t seem to be at his best mentally, and a short break could help him. He elaborated:

“As I said, Team India’s batters are failing due to extra workload. So, if Cheteshwar Pujara doesn’t do anything drastic in the second innings, it will be a good time to give him a break for one or two games. He can work on his game during this time and someone else can play. It is not always the form. Overdoing stuff can also affect them. Definitely they can play another batter in place on Pujara. Of course, it all depends on what Virat Kohli wants.”











Pujara hasn’t scored a Test century since January 2019 and has a highest score of 45 in the ongoing Test series against England.

