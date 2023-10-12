Team India opener Shubman Gill starts batting practice in Ahmedabad ahead of 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan 

Team India opener Shubman Gill has started batting practice in the nets ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. He arrived in the capital city of Gujarat on Wednesday from Chennai, where he was recovering after suffering from dengue fever.

Gill missed the first two World Cup matches of India against Australia and Afghanistan due to the same reason. Team India won both matches and made a positive start in the mega tournament. Ishan Kishan opened the batting with Rohit Sharma so far in Gill's absence.

After receiving treatment in hospital and resting in Chennai, Shubman Gill is now looking to make a comeback into the Indian side. He took the first step towards his target by starting his batting practice in Ahmedabad, which will be hosting the match against Pakistan on Saturday (October 14).

We will know Gill's availability status for the match in the next few days.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I feel he will still take rest because dengue is a bit of an issue" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's participation in match against Pakistan

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently opined that Shubman Gill might not play in the match against Pakistan this Saturday even though he is in Ahmedabad and close to being match-fit. He felt that the team management might not rush him back into the side as dengue fever usually takes a toll on the body.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Shubman Gill has traveled to Ahmedabad even though you and I don't know the platelet count. Since he is in Ahmedabad, we are hoping that he is getting close to becoming fit. I am hoping but I don't think he will play the Pakistan match. I feel he will still take rest because dengue is a bit of an issue."

He added:

"It takes time to recover and come back. So he might not be available for this match. The good news is that he is no longer in hospital and is traveling as well. So things are looking a little better. If he had played in Ahmedabad, it would have been enjoyable because Gill likes Ahmedabad a lot."

Do you think Ishan Kishan should continue as Team India's opener if Gill is not available for the Pakistan clash? Sound off in the comments section.