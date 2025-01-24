Team India opener twists ankle during warm-ups, doubtful for 2nd IND vs ENG 2025 T20I: Reports

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma is in doubt for the second T20I against England after twisting his ankle during a warm-up routine at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on the eve of the fixture. According to a report by the Indian Express, the left-hander was treated by the physios soon after.

Abhishek reportedly walked towards the nets but did not bat along with the rest of his teammates. This leaves his participation in the upcoming clash in major doubt.

He had a serious say in Team India's seven-wicket triumph in the series opener at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22. Playing at the top of the order alongside Sanju Samson, Abhishek scored 79 runs off just 34 deliveries. He struck five fours and eight sixes, helping the hosts chase down the 133-run target with more than seven overs to spare.

While Team India wait for further clarity regarding Abhishek's injury, Mohammed Shami was seen bowling in the nets at full throttle. The right-arm pacer missed out on the playing XI in the first T20I as India went spin-heavy.

The conditions in Chepauk traditionally dictate an extra spinner, but it remains to be seen whether Shami will find a place in the side. The knee brace which was on show ahead of the first T20I was still in place though.

Team India will have to improvise if Abhishek Sharma is not fit to play

Abhishek Sharma was primed to open the innings with Sanju Samson for the entirety of the series, since no other opening batters were named in the squad. The pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are currently involved in the Ranji Trophy for their respective state side, and will also play the upcoming ODI series against England.

In the existing squad, Suryakumar Yadav has decent experience at the top of the order in the shortest format. He played as an opener for the Mumbai Indians, but his last outing at the top came during the 2018 season.

However, the skipper is unlikely to shift from his trademark position in the middle order. This leaves promoting the No.3 batter Tilak Varma one step ahead in the batting order or bringing in Dhruv Jurel from the bench as a makeshift opener.

