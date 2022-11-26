Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar shares cute pictures as daughter turns 1

Seasoned Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has shared some cute pictures of his daughter on his official Instagram handle. The cricketer’s little one recently turned 1.

Bhuvneshwar was part of the Indian squad that took on New Zealand in the recently concluded three-match T20I series. He claimed one wicket in two games in the rain-marred series, which saw the first T20I being abandoned.

On Saturday, November 26, the 32-year-old posted some endearing pictures with his daughter as she turned one-year-old. Bhuvneshwar shared the images with the caption:

“To many more firsts!! Happy 1 to us. ❤️👨‍👩‍👧.”

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is captaining the Indian team in the one-day series in New Zealand, responded to the post and commented:

“Happy Birthday gorgeous❤️.”

Indian pacers Mohit Sharma and Siddarth Kaul also wished Bhuvneshwar’s daughter on her first birthday.

Bhuvneshwar was part of the Indian team that finished as semi-finalists in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. While the right-arm pacer was impressive in the Super 12 matches, he struggled in the knockout clash against England, registering figures of 0/25 from two overs in Adelaide.

“Chahar should replace Bhuvneshwar in India’s T20I squad” - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria recently opined that the time has come for Team India to look beyond Bhuvneshwar in T20Is. He named all-rounder Deepak Chahar as the player who can replace the senior pacer in India’s T20I squad.

Admitting that Chahar has had his injury concerns, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

“Yes, Deepak Chahar is injury prone, but he needs to be utilised well. He can be a very good player for the Indian team. Chahar should replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar in India’s T20I squad. I feel he is a far better cricketer than Bhuvneshwar.”

Pointing out to Bhuvneshwar’s inconsistency with the ball in recent times, he also emphasized that the cricketer is unlikely to be part of India’s plans for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Kaneria added:

“Do you want a bowler who gives 35-40 runs in four overs? It’s time to move on from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. There is Prasidh Krishna and T Natarajan as well. The latter is a good left-armer, and India already have one in Arshdeep (Singh). As for Bhuvneshwar, will he be fit for the next World Cup two years down the line? Doesn’t seem so.”

13.3 - Arshdeep Singh in 2022

15.3 - R Ashwin in 2016

16.8 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2022

17.0 - Jasprit Bumrah in 2016

17.3 - Yuzvendra Chahal in 2018

Bhuvneshwar is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is. In 87 matches, he has claimed 90 wickets at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96.

